Search icon

News

16th Sep 2025

Thousands to protest against Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK

Nina McLaughlin

Trump arrives in Windsor today

Thousands are due to protest against Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK, with the US president due to arrive in Windsor today (Tuesday, 16 September).

Trump is due to be in Windsor until Thursday, and then will travel to Chequers where he will meet Keir Starmer and his wife, Lady Starmer.

The President will not visit Parliament, as it is currently in recess for party conference season.

However, Stop Trump Coalition are due to take to the streets to protest the “government’s choice to honour a man who is violating human rights in the United States and around the world”.

Protestors are due to gather in Portland Place on Wednesday and then make their way to Parliament Square.

“After seeing the UK’s largest far-right demo this past weekend, it is even more essential to turn out to protest against Donald Trump’s state visit,” a spokeswoman for Stop Trump Coalition said.

“Starmer’s response to this disgusting display was too little, too late, and now he’s welcoming Trump here to discuss nuclear and tech deals that will help the rich get richer but do nothing for everyday people.

“We do not want our government to trade away our democracy and decency.”

Figures due to be in attendance include comedian Nish Kumar, Green Party leader Zack Polanski and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

There will be other protests across the country, including in Edinburgh and Windsor.

Metropolitan Police are expected to have a “significant policing operation” in effect during the protests.

Trump first visited the UK on a state visit in 2019, when thousands of people turned out on the streets to protest.

The infamous ‘Trump blimp’ was flown in 2019, but will not make a reappearance this year.

Its creator, Leo Murray, said this is because Trump’s presidency is “not really a laughing matter anymore.”

The blimp has been donated to the Museum of London and is planned to go on public display in 2026.


Topics:

Donald Trump

RELATED ARTICLES

Everything we know about Charlie Kirk suspected killer Tyler Robinson

America

Everything we know about Charlie Kirk suspected killer Tyler Robinson

By Harry Warner

Pro-Palestine protestors confront Trump at Washington DC restaurant

Donald Trump

Pro-Palestine protestors confront Trump at Washington DC restaurant

By JOE

Keir Starmer faces calls to cancel Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer faces calls to cancel Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Hollywood legend Robert Redford dies aged 89

News

Hollywood legend Robert Redford dies aged 89

By Sammi Minion

Love Island finalists have confirmed their split

Love Island

Love Island finalists have confirmed their split

By Erin McLaughlin

Warnings issued as UK’s ‘most dangerous spider’ invades homes this month

Affiliate

Warnings issued as UK’s ‘most dangerous spider’ invades homes this month

By Jonny Yates

Zelenskyy issues warning to NATO as he makes demand from Donald Trump

Zelenskyy issues warning to NATO as he makes demand from Donald Trump

By Joseph Loftus

Heartfelt moment missing dog is reunited with its family

Family dog

Heartfelt moment missing dog is reunited with its family

By Erin McLaughlin

Made In Chelsea stars reveal they’re expecting their first child together

Made In Chelsea

Made In Chelsea stars reveal they’re expecting their first child together

By Kat O'Connor

Hollywood legend Robert Redford dies aged 89

News

Hollywood legend Robert Redford dies aged 89

By Sammi Minion

Experts reveal reason why Man City’s 115 charges case is taking so long

115 charges

Experts reveal reason why Man City’s 115 charges case is taking so long

By Sammi Minion

Love Island finalists have confirmed their split

Love Island

Love Island finalists have confirmed their split

By Erin McLaughlin

Warnings issued as UK’s ‘most dangerous spider’ invades homes this month

Affiliate

Warnings issued as UK’s ‘most dangerous spider’ invades homes this month

By Jonny Yates

Zelenskyy issues warning to NATO as he makes demand from Donald Trump

Zelenskyy issues warning to NATO as he makes demand from Donald Trump

By Joseph Loftus

Heartfelt moment missing dog is reunited with its family

Family dog

Heartfelt moment missing dog is reunited with its family

By Erin McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Made In Chelsea stars reveal they’re expecting their first child together

Made In Chelsea

Made In Chelsea stars reveal they’re expecting their first child together

By Kat O'Connor

Thundercat announces UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Thundercat announces UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Blind man has vision restored after having tooth implanted in his eye

blind

Blind man has vision restored after having tooth implanted in his eye

By JOE

English football club told to replay game after fielding ineligible player

Football

English football club told to replay game after fielding ineligible player

By Sammi Minion

Ricky Hatton’s ex-girlfriend Claire Sweeney pays tribute after boxing legend’s death

Boxing

Ricky Hatton’s ex-girlfriend Claire Sweeney pays tribute after boxing legend’s death

By Joseph Loftus

Good Housekeeping-recommended dehumidifier which costs 5p an hour to run gets limited discount

Affiliate

Good Housekeeping-recommended dehumidifier which costs 5p an hour to run gets limited discount

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories