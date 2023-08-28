Homeowner slammed after refusing to allow a builder to use her bathroom

She said her home was not a ‘public bathroom’

A homeowner has been criticised for refusing to let a builder working on her property use her toilet.

In a TikTok video that has been viewed 3.7m times, a man is seen asking a woman if he can use the bathroom, while another contractor tiles the floor.

The unnamed woman tells him to “go to the bathroom at home”, stating that her property is “not a public bathroom, it is a house and I don’t want anybody going to the bathroom.”

The woman says the workers can go to the bathroom when they take their break and adds, “don’t argue with me, I am the one who pays you.”

In the video, posted by user @alexvueltas0, the worker tells the woman she has “no right to be yelling at anyone, this is the United States of America, and you have no right to tell at anyone just because we’re Mexican.”

The woman then says she is also Mexican.

The builder replies that she shouldn’t act like she is “above anyone.”

She then yells, “you need to leave right now.”

Commenters on the post pointed out that the house was a work site, therefore toilets needed to be provided, and encouraged the worker to contact a lawyer.

“As someone that has built several homes she has to have a portable toilet…if she doesn’t want you using hers…. that’s law…a lawyer would love this,” one person wrote.

Another added: “If people are working on my house I’d give them water, snacks, and use of my bathroom.”

“I would never treat someone who is doing something for me. Even if I’m paying. That’s horrible,” another person wrote.

The contractor later revealed that despite the disagreement, he had still been paid.

