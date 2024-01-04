Search icon

04th Jan 2024

Holidays workers should book off in 2024 to cheat the system and get 56 days off

Joseph Loftus

And there’s a great trick to cheat the system and get loads more time off

As Christmas and the mystery week between the 25th and the 31st begin looming into the past and obscurity, us humble workers need something new to look forward to in the form of a good old fashioned bank holiday.

But just how many bank holidays are there in 2024 and when are they?

Well, you’re in the right place folks.

The first bank holiday of the year was of course as it was New Year’s Day.

The next one is due on Good Friday which falls on the 29th March this year. The following Monday, Easter Monday, is yet another bank holiday, followed by two in May on the 6th and the 27th.

Then we have the summer bank holiday on August 26th before we loop back around to December with bank holidays on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

There’s also a way to cheat the system to get more days off by using your holiday allowance strategically.

Now ideally you would’ve known this trick last week as the first few days you’d book off would be January 2nd until the 5th meaning you’d get a full week off using just four days holiday, plus you don’t have to work that god awful first week of January (unlike some of us).

If you then took off the 25th to the 28th March on holiday you’d also get Good Friday and Easter Monday off meaning four days holiday becomes eight days off. You can even push this to two weeks off if you book off the 2nd to the 5th of April too.

If you use another four days of holiday between May 7th and May 10th, you’ll bolster it with the first bank holiday of the month, and if you take off the 28th to the 31st you’ll be able to get the other bank holiday as an extra too.

If you take the 27th til the 30th of August off in summer you’ll be able to make the most of the good weather as Monday 26th is a bank holiday so there’s another week off.

And then we’re back to December where if you book off the 23rd, 24th, 27th, 30th, and 31st, you’ll get over a week and a half off work.

Stay savvy.

