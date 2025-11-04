Search icon

04th Nov 2025

‘Hero’ train worker who helped to save multiple lives named as Samir Zitouni

The hero train worker who helped save multiple lives during the Huntingdon train stabbings has been named as Samir Zitouni.

His actions were described as “nothing short of heroic”

The hero train worker who helped save multiple lives during the Huntingdon train stabbings has been named as Samir Zitouni.

Eyewitnesses have praised Zitouni for his actions during the incident, with the British Transport Police saying his actions were “nothing short of heroic”.

Anthony Williams, 32, from Peterborough, has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder in connection with the incident that occurred on the 8:25 Doncaster to London King’s Cross service.

Zitouni remains “critically unwell” in hospital, the British Transport Police says.

He has worked for LNER for more than 20 years as a  Customer Experience Host.

David Horne, Managing Director at LNER, praised Zitouni: “In a moment of crisis, Sam did not hesitate as he stepped forward to protect those around him.

“His actions were incredibly brave, and we are so proud of him, and of all our colleagues who acted with such courage that evening.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with Sam and his family. We will continue to support them and wish him a full and speedy recovery.”

Zitouni’s family has also shared a message in response to the overwhelming support he’s received.

“We have been deeply touched by the outpouring of love and kindness shown to Sam, and by the many well wishes for his recovery,” they wrote,

“The care provided by the hospital and the support from his colleagues at LNER has been incredible.

“We are immensely proud of Sam and his courage. The police called him a hero on Saturday evening, but to us – he’s always been a hero.”

Huntingdon train stabbings,sensitive

