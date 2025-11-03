Police charge man with 10 counts of attempted murder after train stabbings

BREAKING

Police have charged a man with 10 counts of attempted murder after a mass stabbing onboard a train en route from Doncaster to London King’s Cross on November 1.

He is named as Anthony Williams, 32, from Peterborough.

He is charged with 10 counts of attempted murder in connection with the incident at Huntingdon, one count of actual bodily harm and one count of possession of bladed article, the British Transport Police says.

He is also charged with another count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in connection to an incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station on November 1.

He will appear at Peterborough Magistrates Court on Monday morning, police say.

Eleven people were treated in hospital after the attack, with five having been discharged.

One of those injured was a LNER worker, who has been hailed a hero after police reviewed CCTV footage and said ‘it is clear his actions were nothing short of heroic and undoubtedly saved many people’s lives’.

Two men were initially arrested, however, police confirmed that only a 32-year-old man was being held, while a 35-year-old man who had been arrested was since released.

A statement from the force read: “Detectives investigating a multiple stabbing on a train in Cambridgeshire can this evening confirm a 32-year-old man who was arrested is now being treated as the only suspect.

“A 35-year-old man from London who was also arrested at the scene has been released with no further action.

“It was reported in good faith to officers responding to the incident that he was involved in the attack, and following enquiries we can confirm that he was not involved.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.