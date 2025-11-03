Search icon

News

03rd Nov 2025

Police charge man with 10 counts of attempted murder after train stabbings

JOE

BREAKING

Police have charged a man with 10 counts of attempted murder after a mass stabbing onboard a train en route from Doncaster to London King’s Cross on November 1.

He is named as Anthony Williams, 32, from Peterborough.

He is charged with 10 counts of attempted murder in connection with the incident at Huntingdon, one count of actual bodily harm and one count of possession of bladed article, the British Transport Police says.

He is also charged with another count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in connection to an incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station on November 1.

He will appear at Peterborough Magistrates Court on Monday morning, police say.

Eleven people were treated in hospital after the attack, with five having been discharged.

One of those injured was a LNER worker, who has been hailed a hero after police reviewed CCTV footage and said ‘it is clear his actions were nothing short of heroic and undoubtedly saved many people’s lives’.

Two men were initially arrested, however, police confirmed that only a 32-year-old man was being held, while a 35-year-old man who had been arrested was since released.

A statement from the force read: “Detectives investigating a multiple stabbing on a train in Cambridgeshire can this evening confirm a 32-year-old man who was arrested is now being treated as the only suspect.

“A 35-year-old man from London who was also arrested at the scene has been released with no further action. 

“It was reported in good faith to officers responding to the incident that he was involved in the attack, and following enquiries we can confirm that he was not involved.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Hottest city in the world sees fish boil in the sea and birds drop from the sky

Climate Change

Hottest city in the world sees fish boil in the sea and birds drop from the sky

By JOE

Police surround plane at major airport after cabin crew find note in toilet

Police surround plane at major airport after cabin crew find note in toilet

By Joseph Loftus

UCL Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Follow all the action here

Champions League

UCL Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Follow all the action here

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Professional footballer among those injured in Huntingdon train stabbings

Professional footballer among those injured in Huntingdon train stabbings

By JOE

Irish sporting legend jailed for faking cancer using iPhone cable up his nose

GAA

Irish sporting legend jailed for faking cancer using iPhone cable up his nose

By Colmán Stanley

Hero who confronted Huntingdon train stabber issues defiant statement

Hero who confronted Huntingdon train stabber issues defiant statement

By Joseph Loftus

Donald Trump says he feels ‘badly’ for royal family after Andrew stripped of titles

News

Donald Trump says he feels ‘badly’ for royal family after Andrew stripped of titles

By Sammi Minion

Strictly star Amy Dowden reveals she is undergoing a second mastectomy

Cancer

Strictly star Amy Dowden reveals she is undergoing a second mastectomy

By JOE

David Harbour says he ‘fell in love’ with Stranger Things co-star on set

David Harbour

David Harbour says he ‘fell in love’ with Stranger Things co-star on set

By JOE

Reform’s big economic plans? Slash minimum wage for young people and bring back austerity

Headline

Reform’s big economic plans? Slash minimum wage for young people and bring back austerity

By Charlie Herbert

The FootballJOE Quiz #51: Famous Faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #51: Famous Faces

By Sammi Minion

Police investigating after Premier League player ‘threatened with gun’ in London

Police investigating after Premier League player ‘threatened with gun’ in London

By Jacob Entwistle

Hotel chain launches dog TV channel as two-thirds of pooch owners ‘dread’ bonfire night

Animals

Hotel chain launches dog TV channel as two-thirds of pooch owners ‘dread’ bonfire night

By JOE

Professional footballer among those injured in Huntingdon train stabbings

Professional footballer among those injured in Huntingdon train stabbings

By JOE

One of the saddest books of all time is available in the Kindle sale

Amazon

One of the saddest books of all time is available in the Kindle sale

By Kat O'Connor

MORE FROM JOE

Irish sporting legend jailed for faking cancer using iPhone cable up his nose

GAA

Irish sporting legend jailed for faking cancer using iPhone cable up his nose

By Colmán Stanley

Erik ten Hag shortlisted for sensational Premier League return

Football

Erik ten Hag shortlisted for sensational Premier League return

By Sammi Minion

Hero who confronted Huntingdon train stabber issues defiant statement

Hero who confronted Huntingdon train stabber issues defiant statement

By Joseph Loftus

Donald Trump says he feels ‘badly’ for royal family after Andrew stripped of titles

News

Donald Trump says he feels ‘badly’ for royal family after Andrew stripped of titles

By Sammi Minion

Strictly star Amy Dowden reveals she is undergoing a second mastectomy

Cancer

Strictly star Amy Dowden reveals she is undergoing a second mastectomy

By JOE

People who put up Christmas decorations early are happier according to science

Christmas

People who put up Christmas decorations early are happier according to science

By JOE

Load more stories