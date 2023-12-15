Search icon

15th Dec 2023

Hermès heir is giving his £9bn fortune to his gardener

Joseph Loftus

It’s going to cause a stir

80-year-old billionaire, Nicolas Puech, has announced plans to adopt his 51-year-old long-time gardener and assign him as the rightful heir to his massive fortune.

Puech, who is a fifth-generation descendent to the designer and fashion conglomerate Thierry Hermes, is one of Switzerland’s wealthiest men with an estimated worth of around $11.6 billion or £9 billion.

Puech, who never married or had any children, is now reported to be passing on his ginormous wealth to his gardener and handyman, marking him as the sole beneficiary, according to Tribune de Genève.

It’s reported that Puech has allegedly started taking action already by asking his legal team to adopt his former employee, as this is deemed a ‘crucial part’ of him inheriting real estate.

Puech’s former gardener is said to be married to a woman in Spain and has two children.

It’s been speculated that issues within the Hermes family could explain the Puech’s unexpected decision.

Back in 2014, luxury rivals LVMH bought a share in Hermes which apparently created quite the stir in the family.

A spokesperson for Puech said at the time: “He resigned because he has felt for several years beleaguered by members of his family, who have attacked him on several fronts, not only regarding LVMH.”

But making his gardener the heir to his fortune will not only prove to be a lot of work, it’s also going to be extremely awkward as it’s reported that he had previously committed his fortune to the Isocrates foundation which was created to combat misinformation.

Attempting to change his decision could cause legal problems, according to reports.

The foundation have opposed any cancellation of the inheritance contract, which suggests there’ll be some negotiating to be done

