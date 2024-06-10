Search icon

News

10th Jun 2024

Heartbreaking story of how Tim Curry was left wheelchair-bound after life-changing event

Nina McLaughlin

People are being left heartbroken after learning of Tim Curry’s condition

Tim Curry was one of Hollywood’s biggest character actors, but he suffered a tragic health crisis that left him in a wheelchair for life.

The actor was perhaps best known for his iconic role as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the 1975 film of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Curry also played the role in the original Broadway production of the musical, as well as working on a plethora of other significant stage shows, including Hair, Spamalot and a host of Shakespeare productions.

Aside from this, he starred in a variety of big-name projects, including The Hunt for Red October, Congo, Clue and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

However, what some fans are only just discovering is that the 77-year-old suffered a life-changing event back in 2012.

Curry had a major stroke, which meant he had to use a wheelchair indefinitely. The star went through rounds of speech and physical therapy following the event.

The actor hasn’t worked on stage or in a live action film role since his stroke, but he has returned to TV and voiceover work.

Projects that he has worked on in this time include Saving Santa, Gingertown and Axel: The Biggest Little Hero.

Curry was the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at The Actors Fund Tony Awards Viewing Party back in 2015, when he opened up to Los Angeles magazine about how he coped after his stroke.

He said that his sense of humour has been absolutely vital.”

“It’s not tough to maintain,” he said. “It is just part of my DNA.”

He added that the award “solidifies” his achievements.

“It’s very gracious of them, I think. I was thrilled when they told me and I am thrilled now,” he said.

READ MORE:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Gareth Southgate drops strongest hint yet regarding who will start in England midfield

Gareth Southgate drops strongest hint yet regarding who will start in England midfield

By Jacob Entwistle

Remote workers could face jail time if they enter Euro 2024 office sweepstakes

euro 2024

Remote workers could face jail time if they enter Euro 2024 office sweepstakes

By Callum Boyle

Man Utd make decision on Mauricio Pochettino after Thomas Tuchel meeting

Man Utd make decision on Mauricio Pochettino after Thomas Tuchel meeting

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Authorities release update on How I Met Your Mother actor who allegedly stabbed ex-girlfriend 20 times

Breaking

Authorities release update on How I Met Your Mother actor who allegedly stabbed ex-girlfriend 20 times

By JOE

Cat owners need to have their pets microchipped by today or face fine

Animals

Cat owners need to have their pets microchipped by today or face fine

By Callum Boyle

CCTV footage appears to show Michael Mosley ‘fell just 90 seconds away from safety’

Michale Mosley

CCTV footage appears to show Michael Mosley ‘fell just 90 seconds away from safety’

By Nina McLaughlin

Real Madrid make spectacular U-turn on Club World Cup 

Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid make spectacular U-turn on Club World Cup 

By Callum Boyle

Model who threw milkshake at Nigel Farage has brutal four word reply when asked if she’ll apologise

clacton

Model who threw milkshake at Nigel Farage has brutal four word reply when asked if she’ll apologise

By Callum Boyle

Emilia Clarke missing ‘quite a bit’ of her brain after two aneurysms and is ‘surprised’ she can speak

brain injury

Emilia Clarke missing ‘quite a bit’ of her brain after two aneurysms and is ‘surprised’ she can speak

By Charlie Herbert

Joe Hart names ridiculous 5-a-side dream team of players he played alongside for England

Joe Hart names ridiculous 5-a-side dream team of players he played alongside for England

By Jacob Entwistle

‘My neighbour fined me £200 for parking in my own drive, so I got my own back in the best way’

Cars

‘My neighbour fined me £200 for parking in my own drive, so I got my own back in the best way’

By Callum Boyle

Authorities release update on How I Met Your Mother actor who allegedly stabbed ex-girlfriend 20 times

Breaking

Authorities release update on How I Met Your Mother actor who allegedly stabbed ex-girlfriend 20 times

By JOE

New Liam Neeson thriller dubbed ‘Irish Avengers’ has Netflix viewers hooked

Liam Neeson

New Liam Neeson thriller dubbed ‘Irish Avengers’ has Netflix viewers hooked

By Charlie Herbert

Cat owners need to have their pets microchipped by today or face fine

Animals

Cat owners need to have their pets microchipped by today or face fine

By Callum Boyle

Serial killer thriller labelled ‘one of the best shows Netflix has ever done’

andrew scott

Serial killer thriller labelled ‘one of the best shows Netflix has ever done’

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

Game of Thrones

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

By JOE

Netflix viewers can’t get enough of ‘unsettling’ crime series perfect for fans of Broadchurch

Broadchurch

Netflix viewers can’t get enough of ‘unsettling’ crime series perfect for fans of Broadchurch

By Simon Kelly

‘Disturbing’ dark thriller series starring Gillian Anderson is being called a ‘work of art’

‘Disturbing’ dark thriller series starring Gillian Anderson is being called a ‘work of art’

By Nina McLaughlin

People are only just discovering what Tesco actually stands for

Lifestyle

People are only just discovering what Tesco actually stands for

By Ryan Price

Saudi royal part of a £400m bid to buy Everton

Everton

Saudi royal part of a £400m bid to buy Everton

By Harry Warner

Mutated tribe develops new gene that allows them to swim underwater for up to five hours

Science

Mutated tribe develops new gene that allows them to swim underwater for up to five hours

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories