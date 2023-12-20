Search icon

20th Dec 2023

Harry Potter fans urged to start watching Philosopher’s Stone at exactly 22:33 on Xmas Eve

Joseph Loftus

Fans have spotted something

Harry Potter fans are being urged to watch Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone at 10:33pm on Christmas Eve.

Why? Well, keep reading squire.

Earlier this week, Potterheads were over the moon when a trailer dropped for the highly-speculated and anticipated Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

The trailer, which emerged online earlier this week, looked entirely legit but it was actually generated by AI.

Showing a terrifying looking Hogwarts, who we can only imagine is Harry’s future son asks him: “Dad, what if I have got into Slytherin?”

This is your sign to start playing this at 10.33pm on Christmas Eve! “Happy Christmas Harry!” 🎄🎁🍺❄️🎅🏻 #harrypotter #harrypottertiktok #harrypotteredit #harrypotterpov #hogwartsinthesnow #hogwartschristmas #harrypotterchristmas #philosophersstone #sorcerersstone #harrypottertiktok

And then, despite Dumbledore dying in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, he appears out of nowhere and says: “Memory is everything. Without it we are blind.”

Speaking about the possibility of reprising his role as Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe said back in 2022 that it’s “not something he is really interested in doing right now”.

He did, however, add: “Never say never.”

But anyway, back to the focal point of this story.

Thousands of Harry Potter fans have urged people to start watching Philosopher’s Stone at exactly 22:33 on Xmas Eve.

Hmm sounds like a nice Christmas Eve #harrypotter

If you do, Ron will say “Happy Christmas Harry” bang on Christmas Day at 00:00 hours.

Can you think of a better way to start the big day?

