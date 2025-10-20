Search icon

News

20th Oct 2025

‘Half of the internet’ just stopped working after major outage

Nina McLaughlin

BREAKING

A lot of the internet has stopped working after a major outage caused some of the world’s biggest websites to go down.

Duolingo, Fortnite, Snapchat, Canva and Roblox are among the sites affected, according to Down Detector.

The issues began at around 8am UK time.

It appears that the issues are related to issues at Amazon Web Services (AWS).

AWS is a cloud service that provides a lot of infrastructure that supports the internet.

The service accounts for the majority of Amazon’s profits, and made $108 billion last year.

Amazon

