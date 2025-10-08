Greta Thunberg sparks backlash for using image of Israeli hostage in post on Palestinian suffering

The image has since been removed

Greta Thunberg has sparked backlash after she used an image of Israeli hostage Evyatar David in a post on Palestinian suffering.

The 22-year-old shared a post featuring three images, alongside the text: “The suffering of Palestinian prisoners is not a matter of opinion – It is a fact of systemic cruelty and dehumanisation. Humanity cannot be selective. Justice cannot have borders.”

One of the pictures in the post showed Evyatar David, who was taken hostage by Hamas from the Nova festival on October 7, 2023.

David has been held for over two years, and Hamas released a video of him in August showing him in an emaciated condition.

Social media users pointed out Thunberg’s use of the image of David, and accused her of spreading misinformation.

One person commented: “You’re using a photo of starved hostage Evyatar David for your propaganda claiming Palestinians are being dehumanized. Is there no limit to your moral depravity?”

Israeli model Noa Cochva wrote: “If you really cared about your beloved Palestinians, you’d put Evyatar face front and center and demand one thing: Bring every hostage home now.

“Release them. Dismantle Hamas. That’s literally the only thing that can end this war. Stop using our tragedy for your personal PR and start doing what can actually END THE WAR. ‘Bring them home’ is all you should be saying.”

Thunberg’s post has since been edited to remove the slide featuring the image of David.

It comes after Thunberg was deported by Israel along with 170 other activists aboard the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla.

Before being deported Israel had been accused of detaining Greta Thunberg in a ‘bedbug-infested cell,’ following the activist’s earlier claim that she had been ‘abducted’ by the country.

Thunberg, along with other activists, has tried various times to get into Gaza to provide aid to those who are suffering under the blockade carried out by Israeli forces.