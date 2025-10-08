Search icon

News

08th Oct 2025

Greta Thunberg sparks backlash for using image of Israeli hostage in post on Palestinian suffering

JOE

Greta Thunberg has sparked backlash after she used an image of Israeli hostage Evyatar David in a post on Palestinian suffering.

The image has since been removed

Greta Thunberg has sparked backlash after she used an image of Israeli hostage Evyatar David in a post on Palestinian suffering.

The 22-year-old shared a post featuring three images, alongside the text: “The suffering of Palestinian prisoners is not a matter of opinion – It is a fact of systemic cruelty and dehumanisation. Humanity cannot be selective. Justice cannot have borders.”

One of the pictures in the post showed Evyatar David, who was taken hostage by Hamas from the Nova festival on October 7, 2023.

David has been held for over two years, and Hamas released a video of him in August showing him in an emaciated condition.

Social media users pointed out Thunberg’s use of the image of David, and accused her of spreading misinformation.

One person commented: “You’re using a photo of starved hostage Evyatar David for your propaganda claiming Palestinians are being dehumanized. Is there no limit to your moral depravity?”

Israeli model Noa Cochva wrote: “If you really cared about your beloved Palestinians, you’d put Evyatar face front and center and demand one thing: Bring every hostage home now.

“Release them. Dismantle Hamas. That’s literally the only thing that can end this war. Stop using our tragedy for your personal PR and start doing what can actually END THE WAR. ‘Bring them home’ is all you should be saying.”

Thunberg’s post has since been edited to remove the slide featuring the image of David.

It comes after Thunberg was deported by Israel along with 170 other activists aboard the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla.

Before being deported Israel had been accused of detaining Greta Thunberg in a ‘bedbug-infested cell,’ following the activist’s earlier claim that she had been ‘abducted’ by the country.

Thunberg, along with other activists, has tried various times to get into Gaza to provide aid to those who are suffering under the blockade carried out by Israeli forces.

Topics:

Greta Thunberg,Israel,Palestine

RELATED ARTICLES

Donald Trump says Greta Thunberg is a ‘troublemaker’ who ‘needs to see a doctor

Donald Trump

Donald Trump says Greta Thunberg is a ‘troublemaker’ who ‘needs to see a doctor

By Erin McLaughlin

Greta Thunberg has been deported, Israel says

Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg has been deported, Israel says

By Harry Warner

Greta Thunberg reportedly ‘forced to hold flags’ and held in ‘bedbug infested cell’ while detained in Israel

Gaza

Greta Thunberg reportedly ‘forced to hold flags’ and held in ‘bedbug infested cell’ while detained in Israel

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

KFC confirm the return of the ‘holy grail’ and burger fans are overjoyed

Burger

KFC confirm the return of the ‘holy grail’ and burger fans are overjoyed

By Ava Keady

Flags hung around Gary Neville’s hotel after ‘angry, middle-aged men’ comments

Gary Neville

Flags hung around Gary Neville’s hotel after ‘angry, middle-aged men’ comments

By Charlie Herbert

Big Brother star removed from house for ‘unacceptable behaviour’

big brother

Big Brother star removed from house for ‘unacceptable behaviour’

By Harry Warner

Waking up between 2am and 3am could be a sign of a serious issue

Waking up between 2am and 3am could be a sign of a serious issue

By JOE

UK won’t give more visas to Indian workers, says Keir Starmer

India

UK won’t give more visas to Indian workers, says Keir Starmer

By Harry Warner

All black people ‘should be paid slavery reparations’, says Lenny Henry

Lenny Henry

All black people ‘should be paid slavery reparations’, says Lenny Henry

By Harry Warner

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 67

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 67

By Stephen Porzio

KFC confirm the return of the ‘holy grail’ and burger fans are overjoyed

Burger

KFC confirm the return of the ‘holy grail’ and burger fans are overjoyed

By Ava Keady

New zombie thriller show with 89% on Rotten Tomatoes finally gets release date

Streaming

New zombie thriller show with 89% on Rotten Tomatoes finally gets release date

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix’s best original show of all time has been named

Netflix

Netflix’s best original show of all time has been named

By Stephen Porzio

Flags hung around Gary Neville’s hotel after ‘angry, middle-aged men’ comments

Gary Neville

Flags hung around Gary Neville’s hotel after ‘angry, middle-aged men’ comments

By Charlie Herbert

Silentnight’s electric blanket that’s ‘perfect for couples’ slashed by 53% in Amazon sale

Affiliate

Silentnight’s electric blanket that’s ‘perfect for couples’ slashed by 53% in Amazon sale

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Big Brother star removed from house for ‘unacceptable behaviour’

big brother

Big Brother star removed from house for ‘unacceptable behaviour’

By Harry Warner

Man Utd prospect, 18, called up to train with England seniors

England

Man Utd prospect, 18, called up to train with England seniors

By SportsJOE

Waking up between 2am and 3am could be a sign of a serious issue

Waking up between 2am and 3am could be a sign of a serious issue

By JOE

Former Wolves and Nottingham Forest striker charged with sexual assault

Football

Former Wolves and Nottingham Forest striker charged with sexual assault

By Sammi Minion

UK won’t give more visas to Indian workers, says Keir Starmer

India

UK won’t give more visas to Indian workers, says Keir Starmer

By Harry Warner

Steven Gerrard ‘set to hold talks’ over his long-awaited managerial return

Amazon

Steven Gerrard ‘set to hold talks’ over his long-awaited managerial return

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories