Greta Thunberg reportedly ‘forced to hold flags’ and held in ‘bedbug infested cell’ while detained in Israel

The activist previously claimed she had been ‘adducted’ by the country

Israel has been accused of detaining Greta Thunberg in a ‘bedbug-infested cell,’ following the activist’s earlier claim that she had been ‘abducted’ by the country.

Thunberg, along with other activists, has tried various times to get into Gaza to provide aid to those who are suffering under the blockade carried out by Israeli forces.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) says that one in three people is going without food for days at a time.

Organisations have been continuously trying to get aid into Gaza to help those suffering.

Thunberg, who was travelling with a group of activists on the Freedom Flotilla boat, was previously ‘kidnapped’ by Israeli forces, stating in a video shared on Instagram that she’d been ‘abducted’.

🚨 "My name is Greta Thunberg . I'm a citizen of Sweden. If you are watching this video, I have been abducted and taken against my will by Israeli forces.. Please tell my government to demand my and the others' immediate release."





A correspondence reviewed by The Guardian claims that Israeli forces are making Thunberg ‘hold flags’ while in custody, although the specific flags have not been identified.

In an email penned by the Swedish foreign ministry to those close to Thunberg, it states that an official who visited the activist in prison reported that her cell was ‘infested with bedbugs, with too little food and water’, per The Guardian.

The email reads: “The embassy has been able to meet with Greta. She was informed of dehydration. She has received insufficient amounts of both water and food. She also stated that she had developed rashes, which she suspects were caused by bedbugs. She spoke of harsh treatment and said she had been sitting for long periods on hard surfaces.”

The Swedish ministry’s official continued: “Another detainee reportedly told another embassy that they had seen her [Thunberg] being forced to hold flags while pictures were taken. She wondered whether images of her had been distributed.”

The Israeli embassy has dismissed the claims as ‘complete lies’ and adds: “All detainees from the Hamas-Sumud provocation were given access to water, food and toilets; they were not denied access to legal counsel, and all their legal rights, including access to medical care, were fully upheld.

“Israel is and will remain a state governed by the rule of law, committed to upholding the rights and dignity of all individuals in accordance with international standards,” it said.

The Global Sumud Flotilla sent out over 40 boats with nearly 450 activists, in hopes of delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza. However, the vessels were boarded by Israeli forces who detained some of the activists on board, including European lawmakers and Greta Thunberg.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition claims that at least 39 of their boats were intercepted in a night-long Israeli operation.

Former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau and European Parliament member Rima Hassan were also among those detained by Israeli forces.



