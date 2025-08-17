Search icon

17th Aug 2025

Greggs announce plans to set up ‘new type of bakery’

Sammi Minion

Coming to a shopping centre or train station near you!

While Greggs is undoubtedly the UK’s favourite big chain bakery, it doesn’t mean they’re immune to making changes to their business model when the time comes.

As first reported by Time Out, Greggs are about to do just that through the introduction of something called “Bitesize Bakeries.”

Despite the presence of some 2,600 Greggs stores throughout almost every inch of the UK, there are still some spots that the baked good giants can’t quite reach.

The issue is all down to the size of a typical Greggs shop, which can be too large to fit inside some of the nation’s smaller train stations and shopping centres.

Greggs have announced their plan to solve the issue, with a spokesperson saying: “After a challenging start to 2025 [Greggs had to close 50 bakeries earlier this year] we remain clear on the strategic opportunities that lie ahead.”

The first of the opportunities being explored by Greggs are the “Bitesize stores” which the company say will still stock “all of our iconic products” despite the reduced size.

The locations of the first bitesize Greggs stores are expected to be announced later this year.

