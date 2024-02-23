Search icon

23rd Feb 2024

Grange Hill actor Stuart Organ dies aged 72

Joseph Loftus

He played the longest serving member of staff in the school.

Grange Hill legend, Stuart Organ, has died.

The British actor, who was best known for playing Peter Robson, the longest serving member of staff in the fictional school, was 72 at the time of his death.

The BBC report that the actor died “peacefully at home after a short illness”.

In his role as Mr. Robson, Organ played a PE and geography teacher before being promoted to headteacher.

The show ran from 1978 to 2008 and made headlines across the nation for its social realism tackling issues such as racism, teenage pregnancy, HIV and Aids, and drug abuse.

Organ also played Kevin Cross in Brookside and featured in many other shows including Casualty, Holby City, and Doctor Who where he appeared alongside Sylvester McCoy.

Organ started his professional career at Leeds Playhouse back in 1975 where he starred in a performance of Tom Stoppard’s Rosencrantz And Guildenstern Are Dead.

His other theatre roles include An Englishman Abroad, where he played Guy Burgess in a 2003 production in York and Major Powell in the play Corpse.

Organ is also a familiar voice to London Underground passengers as he’s often used as the voice announcing stations, lines, late arrivals and telling users to mind the gap.

