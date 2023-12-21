Search icon

21st Dec 2023

Gran who charges for Christmas dinner ups her prices

Joseph Loftus

She’s divided opinion

A grandmother who went viral last year for charging her family for Christmas dinner has announced her decision to do it again this year.

Caroline Duddridge, who’s 63, previously made her relates pay up to £15 for Christmas dinner, but this year she’s upping the cost to cover the increased cost of living and food prices.

Caroline, who’s from Cardiff, described shopping in this climate as “just horrifying”, reports BBC News.

Caroline says that she initially got the idea to charge her Christmas dinner guests when her husband died back in 2015.

Last year, she decided to charge her two songs £15, her three daughters a tenner, her four grandchildren who are over five £5, and her three year old grandchildren £2.50.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Caroline explained why the prices have gone up again this year and said that she’s not even sure if the raised prices will cover the supermarket prices.

She said: “I’m not sure it will, because when you buy a few bits and pieces it comes to like £30 or £40 and it’s barely a bag full.

“This is not Christmas stuff either but just general shopping – it’s just horrifying and you wonder where it’s all going to end.”

Caroline has claimed that while some people call her Scrooge, she thinks her prices are reasonable, and her festive spread lasts from Christmas Eve until Boxing Day.

What do you think?

Topics:

