Gordon Ramsay’s newborn son is the spitting image of his dad

“Bloody hell you’ve shrunk Gordon!”

Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana recently welcomed a new bundle of joy in the form of son James.

They welcomed the little one back in November, but have only just recently given fans a glimpse at the latest addition to their family.

However, fans have all been saying the same thing about the little one’s appearance after Tana shared a snap.

“OMG!!! It’s literally another Gordon,” one person commented.

A second put: “Deffo a mini Gordon. He looks like he’s about to say where’s the lamb sauce.”

“Wow! How much does he look like his dad,” a third commented.

“Yep have to agree a mini Gordon beautiful wee human enjoy your beautiful family,” a fourth said.

A fifth wrote: “Bloody hell you’ve shrunk Gordon!”