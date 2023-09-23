Search icon

23rd Sep 2023

Golfer rips off shirt and shows his muscles before challenging another player to a fight

Joseph Loftus

No more Mr. Nice Guy

A golfer has gone viral after rather unexpectedly ripping his shirt off and screaming “COME GET IT!” when confronted by other players.

The golfer was being approached for apparently moving another player’s ball. At the start of the video one person off camera says: “We got a Karen on the golf course right now.”

The accused, who is wearing a green shirt initially, repeatedly states that he’s not going to give the ball back to the unseen group.

One person shouts: “You took her ball” while another says: “Dude, I’m not going to fight you over a f****** golf ball.”

Check out the carnage below:

Despite the expletives, the situation doesn’t actually seem too hostile for the first thirty seconds of the video, but then that all changes when the guy still in the green shirt says: “You’re right, you’re not going to, Walter, because I’ll plant you, b**** boy. Now get the f*** off the cart.”

He then rips off his shirt revealing his bare chest and begins screaming: “You see that? If you wanna test God, you f***ing come get it s***stack!”

Someone from the other group then says: “OK, he’s mentally ill, let’s move on.”

As the video ends, we see the carts carrying the other group drive off, as the shirtless golfer stands there, watching, in wait.

