Search icon

News

11th Apr 2025

Best tips to get Glastonbury tickets after resale date announced

Jonny Yates

Glastonbury has confirmed the dates and details for the upcoming ticket resale – and this is everything you need to know.

The iconic event is returning to Worthy Farm in Somerset between 25-29 June ahead of a fallow year in 2026.

This means that tickets are in huge demand, with fans hoping to secure some in the resale before the festival takes a break.

It’s being headlined by The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo while the likes of Charli XCX, Rod Stewart, Doechii, Little Simz, Noah Kahan, The Prodigy, Wet Leg and more will appear across the weekend.

The initial tickets when on sale last November and quickly sold out, but festival organisers confirmed that there will be a second chance to fans to bag tickets.

Glastonbury have now shared details of exactly when those tickets will be released, as well as all the info fans need ahead of the sale.

The resale includes a “very limited number of tickets”, which is a result of the balance not being paid by the deadline by fans who bought them back in November.

Ahead of Glastonbury tickets going on resale, you can find out all you need to know to help secure them below.

When is the Glastonbury tickets resale date?

There’s a number of key dates and times for various resales, with ticket and coach, accommodation and general admission options available. The resales will take place on the following dates:

  • Ticket & Coach travel options – Thursday, 24 April at 6pm BST
  • General admission tickets – Sunday, 27 April at 9am BST
  • Accommodation options – Sunday, 27 April at 11am BST

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets will only be available at glastonbury.seetickets.com.

Don’t purchase tickets from any secondary websites as they won’t be valid.

How do I access the resale?

If you want to get tickets in the upcoming resale then you must be registered. This is because your ticket will have a photo and your address to help avoid ticket touts reselling them.

You can register via See Tickets here or check if you’ve already got an existing account that might need updating.

Fill in the application – or check your address and personal details are correct if you’ve already got an account – upload your photo and you’ll be good to go.

Registration closes on 23 April, but it’s recommended that you sign up by 18 April to allow for the application to be processed in time.

How much are tickets?

It has been confirmed that tickets will cost £378.50, including a £5 booking fee per ticket, plus postage and packing at £10.25 per order. 

If you’re after a ticket & coach package then a list of coach prices can be found here, but remember you’ll need to add the price of the festival ticket too.

As the deposit scheme has now closed, any tickets bought in the upcoming resales must be paid for in full at the time of booking.

How many tickets can I get?

Resale tickets are limited to 4 per purchaser, but each ticket has to have its own registration, so make sure all of your group are signed up.

What else do I need to know?

If a group of you is trying to secure tickets in the resale then it’s probably best to set up in separate houses, with separate internet connections if you’re able to.

You’ll want to have everyone’s names, postcodes and registration details in one place – so it’s a good idea to create a shared spreadsheet then you can copy and paste the info into the form once you get through the queue.

Glastonbury recommends using just one device to try and secure tickets because if every person trying is using multiple devices then this clogs up the virtual queue. However it’s up to you if you want to try on your laptop, phone etc.

Set your alarm for the on-sale time of the resale and when you enter the queue be patient as demand is expected to be huge. If you feel like you’re stuck in the queue and wondering if there’s any tickets remaining then the See Tickets account on X regularly updates with availability.

Who’s on the Glastonbury 2025 lineup?

The festival confirmed its first batch of artists in early March, including headliners The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo, while Rod Stewart will perform the Sunday afternoon legend slot.

Topics:

Glastonbury,Music,Tickets

RELATED ARTICLES

British TV legend Mike Berry has died

Music

British TV legend Mike Berry has died

By Sean Crosbie

Gladiators announce live tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Gladiators announce live tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Little Simz ticket prices confirmed for her UK arena tour ahead of on-sale date

Affiliate

Little Simz ticket prices confirmed for her UK arena tour ahead of on-sale date

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Three people die after plane crashes onto highway in Florida

Florida

Three people die after plane crashes onto highway in Florida

By Sean Crosbie

China raises tariff on US to 125% as trade war continues

Donald Trump

China raises tariff on US to 125% as trade war continues

By Sean Crosbie

Doctor warns Donald Trump ‘faces serious health condition’

Donald Trump

Doctor warns Donald Trump ‘faces serious health condition’

By Sean Crosbie

Next Top Model star Lucy Markovic dies aged 27

Australia

Next Top Model star Lucy Markovic dies aged 27

By Kat O'Connor

Woman stranded as airline refuses to allow ‘support parrot’ on flight

Animals

Woman stranded as airline refuses to allow ‘support parrot’ on flight

By Sean Crosbie

Aldi launches ice cream for dogs just in time for summer

Aldi

Aldi launches ice cream for dogs just in time for summer

By Dan Seddon

Three people die after plane crashes onto highway in Florida

Florida

Three people die after plane crashes onto highway in Florida

By Sean Crosbie

Stephen Hawking’s prediction for when the world will end is much sooner than you’d expect

Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking’s prediction for when the world will end is much sooner than you’d expect

By Zoe Hodges

Hiker who was lost for 24 hours ignored calls from rescuers because it was an unknown number

Hiking

Hiker who was lost for 24 hours ignored calls from rescuers because it was an unknown number

By Nina McLaughlin

A brilliant modern heist thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

heist

A brilliant modern heist thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

‘Game changer’ earphones over 35% off as part of limited time deal

Affiliate

‘Game changer’ earphones over 35% off as part of limited time deal

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video’s fun new action movie shows what Amazon could do with James Bond

action

Prime Video’s fun new action movie shows what Amazon could do with James Bond

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Mick Jagger, 81, and Melanie Hamrick, 37, confirm they are engaged

Engagement

Mick Jagger, 81, and Melanie Hamrick, 37, confirm they are engaged

By Nina McLaughlin

China raises tariff on US to 125% as trade war continues

Donald Trump

China raises tariff on US to 125% as trade war continues

By Sean Crosbie

Doctor warns Donald Trump ‘faces serious health condition’

Donald Trump

Doctor warns Donald Trump ‘faces serious health condition’

By Sean Crosbie

Next Top Model star Lucy Markovic dies aged 27

Australia

Next Top Model star Lucy Markovic dies aged 27

By Kat O'Connor

Woman stranded as airline refuses to allow ‘support parrot’ on flight

Animals

Woman stranded as airline refuses to allow ‘support parrot’ on flight

By Sean Crosbie

Aldi launches ice cream for dogs just in time for summer

Aldi

Aldi launches ice cream for dogs just in time for summer

By Dan Seddon

Load more stories