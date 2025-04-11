Best tips to get Glastonbury tickets after resale date announced

Glastonbury has confirmed the dates and details for the upcoming ticket resale – and this is everything you need to know.

The iconic event is returning to Worthy Farm in Somerset between 25-29 June ahead of a fallow year in 2026.

This means that tickets are in huge demand, with fans hoping to secure some in the resale before the festival takes a break.

It’s being headlined by The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo while the likes of Charli XCX, Rod Stewart, Doechii, Little Simz, Noah Kahan, The Prodigy, Wet Leg and more will appear across the weekend.

The initial tickets when on sale last November and quickly sold out, but festival organisers confirmed that there will be a second chance to fans to bag tickets.

Glastonbury have now shared details of exactly when those tickets will be released, as well as all the info fans need ahead of the sale.

The resale includes a “very limited number of tickets”, which is a result of the balance not being paid by the deadline by fans who bought them back in November.

Ahead of Glastonbury tickets going on resale, you can find out all you need to know to help secure them below.

There’s a number of key dates and times for various resales, with ticket and coach, accommodation and general admission options available. The resales will take place on the following dates:

Ticket & Coach travel options – Thursday, 24 April at 6pm BST

General admission tickets – Sunday, 27 April at 9am BST

Accommodation options – Sunday, 27 April at 11am BST

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets will only be available at glastonbury.seetickets.com.

Don’t purchase tickets from any secondary websites as they won’t be valid.

How do I access the resale?

If you want to get tickets in the upcoming resale then you must be registered. This is because your ticket will have a photo and your address to help avoid ticket touts reselling them.

You can register via See Tickets here or check if you’ve already got an existing account that might need updating.

Fill in the application – or check your address and personal details are correct if you’ve already got an account – upload your photo and you’ll be good to go.

Registration closes on 23 April, but it’s recommended that you sign up by 18 April to allow for the application to be processed in time.

How much are tickets?

It has been confirmed that tickets will cost £378.50, including a £5 booking fee per ticket, plus postage and packing at £10.25 per order.

If you’re after a ticket & coach package then a list of coach prices can be found here, but remember you’ll need to add the price of the festival ticket too.

As the deposit scheme has now closed, any tickets bought in the upcoming resales must be paid for in full at the time of booking.

How many tickets can I get?

Resale tickets are limited to 4 per purchaser, but each ticket has to have its own registration, so make sure all of your group are signed up.

What else do I need to know?

If a group of you is trying to secure tickets in the resale then it’s probably best to set up in separate houses, with separate internet connections if you’re able to.

You’ll want to have everyone’s names, postcodes and registration details in one place – so it’s a good idea to create a shared spreadsheet then you can copy and paste the info into the form once you get through the queue.

Glastonbury recommends using just one device to try and secure tickets because if every person trying is using multiple devices then this clogs up the virtual queue. However it’s up to you if you want to try on your laptop, phone etc.

Set your alarm for the on-sale time of the resale and when you enter the queue be patient as demand is expected to be huge. If you feel like you’re stuck in the queue and wondering if there’s any tickets remaining then the See Tickets account on X regularly updates with availability.

Who’s on the Glastonbury 2025 lineup?

The festival confirmed its first batch of artists in early March, including headliners The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo, while Rod Stewart will perform the Sunday afternoon legend slot.