Little Simz ticket prices confirmed for her UK arena tour ahead of on-sale date

Little Simz tour tickets go on sale soon

Little Simz recently announced a headline UK arena tour and tickets go on sale soon.

The artist will perform shows at Manchester’s Co-op Live and London’s O2 Arena this October as part of the run.

It’ll be in support of her upcoming album, Lotus and mark her biggest headline shows to date.

Announcing the tour on social media, she said: “Open mic nights , empty bar & pub gigs. Damn. How did we get here, playing my first arena shows to date this year.

“Can’t wait for us to dance again , gonna be proper.”

The LP marks her sixth overall and it’s due for release on 6 June, with singles “Flood” and “Free” released earlier this year.

Ahead of tickets going on sale for Little Simz’s shows in Manchester and London, yoiu can find out everything you need to know below.

This includes prices, hospitality ticket options and where to buy them.

When do Little Simz tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 11 April via:

What are the ticket prices for Little Simz’s arena tour?

It’s been confirmed that standard tickets are priced at:

Seated tickets – £33.95 / £42.50 / £53.95

Standing tickets – £53.95

While VIP packages are also available via Seat Unique, with prices only a little higher than standard tickets. These tickets come with entry, premium seats, access to VIP lounge and more:

Seat Unique Suite – £49pp

Seat Unique Suite Bar Seats – £65pp

Hideaway – £159pp

To find out more and to get hospitality tickets head to Seat Unique here.

The artist has confirmed two UK arena dates for 2025 so far: