Search icon

News

01st Mar 2024

Girlfriend savagely rejected as she proposes to her boyfriend on live radio

Nina McLaughlin

That really didn’t go to plan…

A woman was left heartbroken after her live on-air proposal went incredibly wrong.

Melbourne’s leading breakfast radio show, 101.9 The Fox’s Fifi, Fev & Nick, featured a segment on Leap Day.

Listener Carly decided to take the opportunity to jump on the age-old tradition where women propose to men instead of the stereotypical other way around.

However, Carly decided to do this while live on air, and her desired husband-to-be Brad did not seem to have the same thoughts as she did…

“It’s been the most incredible five years of my life with you,” Carly told her partner over the phone, via New York Post.

“Every morning, I wake up as the luckiest girl alive. You make me feel like nothing else I’ve ever felt before.

“You are my north, my south, my east, my west, my working week and my Sunday rest. I have loved growing with you and learning about you. I love the person you are, and the person I am is totally because of you. I can’t wait to do this forever … will you marry me?”

After a short pause, Brad broke his silence and asked if she was joking.

“You’re joking … is this live on-air?” he questioned.

“You’re joking. Obviously … like … um … (pauses) . I dunno, like … I’m not trying to put you on the spot, but I’m just pretty … I don’t know if this is the sort of thing you do on-air. It’s a big deal and I’m a pretty traditional kind of guy as you know.”

He went on:  “I don’t want to seem like I’m not grateful or anything … you know I love you, babe. I dunno, I’m feeling pretty shocked right now.”

The hosts of the show rather understandably didn’t know how to respond to the situation.

“That could be the most uncomfortable I’ve ever felt on radio,” Fev said as they ended the segment.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Woman ends marriage after learning husband calls her ‘SWMBO’ in texts to friends

Woman ends marriage after learning husband calls her ‘SWMBO’ in texts to friends

By Joseph Loftus

Stephen Fry says he ‘doesn’t understand’ the Kardashian family

celebrity

Stephen Fry says he ‘doesn’t understand’ the Kardashian family

By Ryan Price

Geri Halliwell left ‘humiliated’ by leaked Christian Horner messages

Christian Horner

Geri Halliwell left ‘humiliated’ by leaked Christian Horner messages

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Marcus Rashford expresses regret over “reckless tackle” on Liverpool star

Football

Marcus Rashford expresses regret over “reckless tackle” on Liverpool star

By Ryan Price

Royal Family member Thomas Kingston was found with ‘traumatic head wound’ and ‘gun next to body’

Royal Family

Royal Family member Thomas Kingston was found with ‘traumatic head wound’ and ‘gun next to body’

By Charlie Herbert

Eugene Levy says they’re ‘open’ to bringing back Schitt’s Creek

Entertainment

Eugene Levy says they’re ‘open’ to bringing back Schitt’s Creek

By Ryan Price

Aldi’s two-time sellout dual-basket air fryer is finally returning

Aldi’s two-time sellout dual-basket air fryer is finally returning

By Nina McLaughlin

Hit TikTok singer Cat Janice dies aged 31

cat janice

Hit TikTok singer Cat Janice dies aged 31

By Charlie Herbert

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers’ final act of kindness before his death aged 66

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers’ final act of kindness before his death aged 66

By JOE

Marcus Rashford expresses regret over “reckless tackle” on Liverpool star

Football

Marcus Rashford expresses regret over “reckless tackle” on Liverpool star

By Ryan Price

Royal Family member Thomas Kingston was found with ‘traumatic head wound’ and ‘gun next to body’

Royal Family

Royal Family member Thomas Kingston was found with ‘traumatic head wound’ and ‘gun next to body’

By Charlie Herbert

Eugene Levy says they’re ‘open’ to bringing back Schitt’s Creek

Entertainment

Eugene Levy says they’re ‘open’ to bringing back Schitt’s Creek

By Ryan Price

Influencer goes viral for selling jars of her own farts that ‘last up to 30 days’

farts

Influencer goes viral for selling jars of her own farts that ‘last up to 30 days’

By Charlie Herbert

GIANT cans and balloon shows: here’s how Pepsi revealed its new look worldwide

Drink

GIANT cans and balloon shows: here’s how Pepsi revealed its new look worldwide

By Callum Boyle

Aldi’s two-time sellout dual-basket air fryer is finally returning

Aldi’s two-time sellout dual-basket air fryer is finally returning

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Johnny Depp gave his entire movie salary to Heath Ledger’s daughter

celebrity

Johnny Depp gave his entire movie salary to Heath Ledger’s daughter

By Ryan Price

Adam Sandler says Taylor Swift is as big as The Beatles

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler says Taylor Swift is as big as The Beatles

By Ryan Price

Netflix’s extremely X-rated series about the most famous adult star in the world drops next week

Netflix

Netflix’s extremely X-rated series about the most famous adult star in the world drops next week

By Charlie Herbert

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 388

general knowledge

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 388

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix reveals all of March’s new movies and series

Adam Sandler

Netflix reveals all of March’s new movies and series

By Stephen Porzio

Hairy Bikers all smiles in touching last photo together

dave myers

Hairy Bikers all smiles in touching last photo together

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories