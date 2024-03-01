Girlfriend savagely rejected as she proposes to her boyfriend on live radio

That really didn’t go to plan…

A woman was left heartbroken after her live on-air proposal went incredibly wrong.

Melbourne’s leading breakfast radio show, 101.9 The Fox’s Fifi, Fev & Nick, featured a segment on Leap Day.

Listener Carly decided to take the opportunity to jump on the age-old tradition where women propose to men instead of the stereotypical other way around.

However, Carly decided to do this while live on air, and her desired husband-to-be Brad did not seem to have the same thoughts as she did…

“It’s been the most incredible five years of my life with you,” Carly told her partner over the phone, via New York Post.

“Every morning, I wake up as the luckiest girl alive. You make me feel like nothing else I’ve ever felt before.

“You are my north, my south, my east, my west, my working week and my Sunday rest. I have loved growing with you and learning about you. I love the person you are, and the person I am is totally because of you. I can’t wait to do this forever … will you marry me?”

After a short pause, Brad broke his silence and asked if she was joking.

“You’re joking … is this live on-air?” he questioned.

“You’re joking. Obviously … like … um … (pauses) . I dunno, like … I’m not trying to put you on the spot, but I’m just pretty … I don’t know if this is the sort of thing you do on-air. It’s a big deal and I’m a pretty traditional kind of guy as you know.”

He went on: “I don’t want to seem like I’m not grateful or anything … you know I love you, babe. I dunno, I’m feeling pretty shocked right now.”

The hosts of the show rather understandably didn’t know how to respond to the situation.

“That could be the most uncomfortable I’ve ever felt on radio,” Fev said as they ended the segment.