Ginny Weasley actress was once engaged to Harry Potter co-star

Harry Potter fans have been left in shock after learning of Bonnie Wright’s engagement to her co-star

The Weasley family are some of the most beloved characters within the world of Harry Potter.

The family’s youngest sibling, Ginny, even went on to marry the franchise’s titular character.

In the real world, however, the actress who played Ginny- Bonnie Wright – nearly had a marriage of her own with a co-star from a film.

On the set of the seventh film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, Wright met Jamie Campbell Bower, who played the role of Gellert Grindelwald.

The duo were both nineteen at the time of meeting, and began dating in 2010. By 2011, the pair had confirmed their engagement.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 12: Actress Bonnie Wright and actor Jamie Campbell Bower attends the Orange British Academy Film Awards 2012 at the Royal Opera House on February 12, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage)

“I am engaged. I’m very happy. It’s a wonderful, wonderful time,” My London reports Campbell Bower as having announced at the time.

They were together until 2012, when they called things off.

A rep confirmed the news to Us Weekly: “Bonnie and Jamie split a while ago […] It was amicable, but things had not been going right for some time. It’s sad.”

Seeing as this was over ten years ago now, understandably the pair have both moved on.

Wright married her longtime partner Andrew Lococo back in 2022, and gave birth to their first child last year.

Campbell Bower, on the other hand, went on to date Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins, before the pair split in 2018.