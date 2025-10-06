Gary Neville says ‘angry middle-aged white men’ are dividing the UK

“The division that’s being created is absolutely disgusting.”

Gary Neville has said that “angry, middle-aged white men” are creating division in the UK.

The former Manchester United footballer shared a video to LinkedIn where he shared his thoughts after two men were killed at an attack at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall.

“Seeing the news last night and the news this morning dominated by the horrific attacks within the Jewish community, just a mile from here,” he said.

“When I was driving to Salford City last night, going down Littleton Road, I seen probably 50 or 60 Union Jack flags. And on the way back I went down the parallel road, Bury New Road, which has got the Jewish community right at its heart and they’re out on the streets, defiant, not hiding or in fear.

“I just kept thinking as I was driving home last night that we’re all being turned on each other. And the division that’s being created is absolutely disgusting. Mainly created by angry, middle-aged white men, who know exactly what they’re doing.”

Neville claimed that the flags that have started to appear on lampposts across the country is “sending a message to everybody that there is something you don’t like”, and said they’re being used in a “negative fashion”.

“The Union Jack flag being used in a negative fashion is not right and I’m a proud supporter of England, of Great Britain, of our country and will champion it anywhere in the world as one of the greatest places to live.

“But I think we need to check ourselves, check ourselves and start to think about bringing ourselves back to a neutral point because we’re being pulled right and left and we don’t need to be pulled right and left at all.

“I’ve played in a football team with a group of people from Manchester, a group of people from Ireland, Wales, Scotland. But also I’ve played with people from Africa, people from Asia, people from America, people from Europe – and we were a beautiful team, united as one.

“Brexit has had a devastating effect on this country and the messaging is getting dangerous, extremely dangerous. All these idiots that are out there spreading hate speech in any form and abuse in any form, we must stop promoting them.

“It needs to stop now and get back to a country of love, of peace, of harmony and become a team again.”

Neville’s comments have sparked backlash, with some criticising the Salford FC owner.

One person wrote: “Gary – I love your views on football but – respectfully, the start of your video was great but then it turned into tackling a totally wrong issue. What have your views on Union Jack flags or ‘English white men’ got to do with targeted murders on Jews yesterday in Manchester? It is totally wrong to turn yesterday’s murders into a way of making a point about something else!”

Another penned: “Man U fan here Gary. Thanks for all the brilliant memories over the years. I’d love a beer with you one day. I can’t see how a Muslim terrorist killing Jews in Manchester is the fault of middle aged white men. You played football for the flag and our country.

“As a younger man I was prepared to die for both and come back home with my coffin wrapped in a Union Flag. This Government and you appear to be tone deaf to what raising the colours is all about and it isn’t about division.”

