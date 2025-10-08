Search icon

08th Oct 2025

Flags hung around Gary Neville’s hotel after ‘angry, middle-aged men’ comments

Charlie Herbert

“They just keep proving Gary Neville’s point.”

The flag brigade have responded to Gary Neville’s comments about people weaponising the Union flag by doing exactly that.

This week, Neville angered all the usual suspects by posting a video in which he accused “angry, middle-aged, white men” of creating division.

In particular, he noted how people putting Union Jacks and St George’s Crosses on lamp posts were using the flags in a “negative fashion” and “sending a message to everybody that there is something you don’t like.”

Neville revealed he had removed a union flag from one of his Manchester development sites because of how the flag was being used across the country.

“The union jack flag used in a negative fashion is not right and I’m a proud supporter of England, of Great Britain, of our country and will champion it anywhere in the world as one of the greatest places to live,” he said.

Of course, his comments angered – you guessed it – a lot of angry, middle-aged, white men, and went a long way to proving Neville’s point.

And now he’s been vindicated even further after some decided to put up union flags outside his Hotel Football development in Old Trafford.

Some particularly furious ‘patriots’ even decided to make a sign calling Neville “traitor scum.”

In other words, the flag brigade used the union flag in a negative fashion to make a point and cause division.

The irony wasn’t missed by many online, with one person saying: “They just keep proving Gary Neville’s point.”

Another said: “Neville says the flags are being put up by middle aged white blokes to make a point. To prove him wrong, a bunch of middle aged white blokes have turned up to put some flags up to make a point.”

Someone else wrote: “If his point wasn’t valid before, this literally proves his point about weaponising the flag.”

