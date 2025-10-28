Full list of people who will get £150 towards their energy bills

Hundreds of thousands of households are due to receive a letter

The government have announced that over 250,000 households are due to receive help with their energy bills this winter.

The one-off payment of £150 is part of the Warm Home Discount scheme, which is designed to help low income and vulnerable households.

For the majority of those who are eligible, the £150 payment will automatically be deducted from their bills.

However, this is not the case for all households, and some will have to provide more information to make sure they get the discount.

Households who are eligible for the discount should receive a letter which advises them on what steps they need to take.

Speaking about the scheme, Keir Starmer said: “This cash injection will help people manage their bills while we fix the rusting energy system we inherited.

“Because it is only through our clean energy mission that we will get bills down for everyone in the long run, creating jobs and economic growth along the way.”

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband added: “Letters will be dropping on doormats across the country this week containing welcome news for hundreds of thousands of families. This Government is determined to tackle energy affordability for families, and this winter more people will be helped as a result.

“And I would urge anyone who needs to provide extra information to follow the straightforward steps and make sure they get money off their bills this winter.”

Ofgem’s energy price cap increased by 2 per cent this year, meaning that the average UK household can now expect to pay £1,755 per year, up from £1,720, for a direct debit for gas and electricity.

Households who can benefit from the £150 payment as part of the Warm Home Discount scheme are those who receive one of the following means-tested benefits.

Housing Benefit

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

Income Support

Pension Credit (Guarantee Credit and Savings Credit)

Universal Credit

You must also have an electricity bill in your own name, in the name of your partner, or legal representative.