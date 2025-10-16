Full list of areas in the UK targeted in ‘dodgy’ Amazon Fire TV stick crackdown

A crackdown has begun

A full list of areas in the UK that are set to be targeted in the latest ‘dodgy’ Fire TV stick crackdown has been revealed.

The ‘dodgy stick’ involves a modified Amazon Fire Stick (which is legal), but with an illegally downloaded application which provides access to live TV, series and films from all around the world for a fraction of the subscription cost to legitimate streaming sites.

Using these devices is against the Fraud Act and can lead to fines.

Meanwhile, distributing the software can lead to prison time.

In the latest crackdown of the illegal practice, police forces and the Federation Against Copyright Theft (FACT) have been seizing the fire sticks and making arrests.

This aims to target more than 30 suppliers selling the ‘dodgy’ software.

In the wake of this latest crackdown, a 42-year-old man was arrested in Newport on suspicion of involvement in selling illegal fire sticks.

Others were handed cease-and-desist letters.

Previously, a man from Liverpool, Jonathan Edge, 29, was handed a three-year prison sentence for selling and using the sticks after previously being send cease and desist letters.

He was subsequently taken to court by the Premier League.

Now, Amazon have also gotten involved with the crackdown following the release of the Fire TV Stick 4K Select which has made it harder for people to turn into a dodgy stick.

Full list of areas targeted in crackdown

London

Kent

Sussex

Norfolk

Northamptonshire

Lincolnshire

Staffordshire

East and West Midlands

Greater Manchester

Cheshire

Merseyside

Northumbria

North Yorkshire



Chief executive of FACT, Kieron Sharp, said: “Our cease-and-desist measures are not just warnings—they are the first step toward holding offenders accountable.

“If you’re supplying or using illicit streaming devices or illegal IPTV subscriptions, take this as a clear warning: you are breaking the law and risk facing serious consequences.

“To those using illegal streaming services, the message is that you’re not just committing a crime; you are putting yourself at risk.

“These services often expose users to malware, scams, and data theft, with no recourse when things go wrong.”