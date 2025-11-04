Search icon

News

04th Nov 2025

Former US Vice President Dick Cheney has died

Nina McLaughlin

BREAKING

Former US Vice President Dick Cheney has died aged aged 84, his family have announced.

His family confirmed that he died from complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease.

They said he died surrounded by his wife Lynne, daughters Liz and Mary, and other members of family.

In a statement, they wrote: “For decades, Dick Cheney served our nation, including as White House Chief of Staff, Wyoming’s Congressman, Secretary of Defense, and Vice President of the United States.

“Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing. We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country. And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Tommy Robinson found not guilty of terror offence

Tommy Robinson found not guilty of terror offence

By Nina McLaughlin

‘Does anybody care about the John Lewis Christmas advert any more?’

Christmas

‘Does anybody care about the John Lewis Christmas advert any more?’

By JOE

Calls for Elon Musk to be investigated by British police after he spouts more lies about UK

Elon Musk

Calls for Elon Musk to be investigated by British police after he spouts more lies about UK

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Hottest city in the world sees fish boil in the sea and birds drop from the sky

Climate Change

Hottest city in the world sees fish boil in the sea and birds drop from the sky

By JOE

Police surround plane at major airport after cabin crew find note in toilet

Police surround plane at major airport after cabin crew find note in toilet

By Joseph Loftus

Professional footballer among those injured in Huntingdon train stabbings

Professional footballer among those injured in Huntingdon train stabbings

By JOE

Irish sporting legend jailed for faking cancer using iPhone cable up his nose

GAA

Irish sporting legend jailed for faking cancer using iPhone cable up his nose

By Colmán Stanley

Hero who confronted Huntingdon train stabber issues defiant statement

Hero who confronted Huntingdon train stabber issues defiant statement

By Joseph Loftus

Donald Trump says he feels ‘badly’ for royal family after Andrew stripped of titles

News

Donald Trump says he feels ‘badly’ for royal family after Andrew stripped of titles

By Sammi Minion

Rachel Reeves refuses to rule out tax rises in statement ahead of Autumn Budget

budget

Rachel Reeves refuses to rule out tax rises in statement ahead of Autumn Budget

By Nina McLaughlin

Rachel Reeves to give major speech today amid speculation over tax rises

budget

Rachel Reeves to give major speech today amid speculation over tax rises

By Nina McLaughlin

Hottest city in the world sees fish boil in the sea and birds drop from the sky

Climate Change

Hottest city in the world sees fish boil in the sea and birds drop from the sky

By JOE

Police surround plane at major airport after cabin crew find note in toilet

Police surround plane at major airport after cabin crew find note in toilet

By Joseph Loftus

UCL Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Follow all the action here

Champions League

UCL Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Follow all the action here

By Sammi Minion

Reform’s big economic plans? Slash minimum wage for young people and bring back austerity

Headline

Reform’s big economic plans? Slash minimum wage for young people and bring back austerity

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

The FootballJOE Quiz #51: Famous Faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #51: Famous Faces

By Sammi Minion

Police investigating after Premier League player ‘threatened with gun’ in London

Police investigating after Premier League player ‘threatened with gun’ in London

By Jacob Entwistle

Hotel chain launches dog TV channel as two-thirds of pooch owners ‘dread’ bonfire night

Animals

Hotel chain launches dog TV channel as two-thirds of pooch owners ‘dread’ bonfire night

By JOE

Professional footballer among those injured in Huntingdon train stabbings

Professional footballer among those injured in Huntingdon train stabbings

By JOE

One of the saddest books of all time is available in the Kindle sale

Amazon

One of the saddest books of all time is available in the Kindle sale

By Kat O'Connor

Irish sporting legend jailed for faking cancer using iPhone cable up his nose

GAA

Irish sporting legend jailed for faking cancer using iPhone cable up his nose

By Colmán Stanley

Load more stories