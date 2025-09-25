Former Arsenal player Billy Vigar dies aged 21

Awful news just in

Former Arsenal player Billy Vigar has died aged 21 after suffering a ‘significant brain injury’.

The Chichester FC player was injured during a game at Wingate and Finchley on Saturday.

It is believed that Vigar was injured during a collision with a concrete wall, although this has not been confirmed by the club.

We are devastated to hear that Billy Vigar has passed away.



We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, loved ones, and everyone at Chichester City FC at this incredibly difficult time. pic.twitter.com/KADwRz4hAz — The FA (@FA) September 25, 2025

His family released a heartbreaking statement announcing the news, saying they are “devastated that this has happened while he was playing the sport he loved”.

“After sustaining a significant brain injury last Saturday, Billy Vigar was put into an induced coma,” the family said.

“On Tuesday, he needed an operation to aid any chances of recovery. Although this helped, the injury proved too much for him and he passed away on Thursday morning.

“The responses to the original update show how much Billy was loved and thought of within the sport.”

Vigar was a graduate from Arsenal academy, and also played for Hastings United, Derby County and Eastbourne Borough.