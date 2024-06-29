Search icon

News

29th Jun 2024

Fans baffled by video of Eric Cantona walking goat on a dog lead through UK town

Harry Warner

Eric Cantona

No one can believe that this video is real

An incredibly random video of Eric Cantona walking a goat on a dog lead through a UK town has gone viral on X leaving viewers frankly confused.

In a street interview video in Bermondsey by @EmanRTM, Eric Cantona appears suddenly after a clip of a Spurs fan trying, and failing, to spell the word ‘weapon’.

The street interviewer, Emmanuel, unaware of who the legendary French striker is, asks Cantona what eight plus six is.

The Manchester United legend characteristically replies, “the only number I know is number seven”, a clear reference to his iconic shirt number from his playing days.

At which point, as Cantona walks away, the camera pans down to a goat contently being walked on a dog lead. The makings of the most surreal of strange dreams.

However behind every unbelievable event, there is always a rational explanation.

In this case Eric Cantona was in Bermondsey to shoot what is suspected to be an advert for Ford, as judged by the cap he was wearing, outside a pub just down the road from Millwall’s home ground, The Den.

Social media users reacted as expected, with shock.

One user said: “This has to be Eric Cantona of Man united. His typical response, The only number he knows is 7, man got me laughing.”

Related links:

Another said: “Ain’t no way that Goat just said number 7.”

Meanwhile plenty of the audience were just an unaware as the interviewer himself.

One user wrote: “The second man sounded like a main character on a quest with his goat sidekick.”

The French icon has had an impressive post-football career, indulging in acting as well as music where he has appeared in a number of films and adverts, while launching a singing career.

Cantona scored 81 goals and 62 assists in 183 games for Manchester United.

Topics:

Eric Cantona,Football,France,Goat,Manchester United,News,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Former Premier League player Peter Odemwingie turns professional in completely different sport

Football

Former Premier League player Peter Odemwingie turns professional in completely different sport

By Harry Warner

Roy Keane makes apology to Man Utd player he mocked saying he ‘went too far’

England

Roy Keane makes apology to Man Utd player he mocked saying he ‘went too far’

By Harry Warner

Jay Slater’s friend says he saw him ‘slip on rocks’ during final video call before disappearance

jay slater

Jay Slater’s friend says he saw him ‘slip on rocks’ during final video call before disappearance

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

The crowdsurfing inflatable migrant boat at Glastonbury was actually a Banksy artwork

Banksy

The crowdsurfing inflatable migrant boat at Glastonbury was actually a Banksy artwork

By Ryan Price

Airbnb owner finds tiny home on his land with man living inside

Airbnb

Airbnb owner finds tiny home on his land with man living inside

By Nina McLaughlin

Woman immediately pulls out of buying first home after spotting ‘huge red flag’ in garden

bamboo

Woman immediately pulls out of buying first home after spotting ‘huge red flag’ in garden

By Charlie Herbert

The movie Cillian Murphy doesn’t want you to see is back on Netflix

Cillian Murphy

The movie Cillian Murphy doesn’t want you to see is back on Netflix

By Simon Kelly

One of Stephen King’s books will never be printed again after being pulled from shelves

Literature

One of Stephen King’s books will never be printed again after being pulled from shelves

By Charlie Herbert

Moment man who planned to kidnap Holly Willoughby was arrested

Holly Willoughby

Moment man who planned to kidnap Holly Willoughby was arrested

By Ryan Price

The crowdsurfing inflatable migrant boat at Glastonbury was actually a Banksy artwork

Banksy

The crowdsurfing inflatable migrant boat at Glastonbury was actually a Banksy artwork

By Ryan Price

Airbnb owner finds tiny home on his land with man living inside

Airbnb

Airbnb owner finds tiny home on his land with man living inside

By Nina McLaughlin

Woman immediately pulls out of buying first home after spotting ‘huge red flag’ in garden

bamboo

Woman immediately pulls out of buying first home after spotting ‘huge red flag’ in garden

By Charlie Herbert

Apple issues warning to iPhone users over ‘damaging’ method to dry wet phones

Apple

Apple issues warning to iPhone users over ‘damaging’ method to dry wet phones

By Charlie Herbert

The movie Cillian Murphy doesn’t want you to see is back on Netflix

Cillian Murphy

The movie Cillian Murphy doesn’t want you to see is back on Netflix

By Simon Kelly

Who Wants to be a Millionaire player calls wife in Phone a Friend but ‘another man’ answers phone

Jeremy Clarkson

Who Wants to be a Millionaire player calls wife in Phone a Friend but ‘another man’ answers phone

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

One of Stephen King’s books will never be printed again after being pulled from shelves

Literature

One of Stephen King’s books will never be printed again after being pulled from shelves

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix has added a very dark and twisty thriller movie

Netflix

Netflix has added a very dark and twisty thriller movie

By Stephen Porzio

How to watch Germany vs Denmark tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

Denmark

How to watch Germany vs Denmark tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

By Harry Warner

Puppy smiles at everyone who visits shelter in hope someone will adopt him

Puppy smiles at everyone who visits shelter in hope someone will adopt him

By Nina McLaughlin

Beloved action thriller with ‘one of the best twists ever’ set for prequel 14 years after original

action

Beloved action thriller with ‘one of the best twists ever’ set for prequel 14 years after original

By Ryan Price

IDLES praised for ‘legendary’ Glasto set where they led ‘f*** the King’ chant

Entertainment

IDLES praised for ‘legendary’ Glasto set where they led ‘f*** the King’ chant

By Ryan Price

Load more stories