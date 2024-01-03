Family issue update on woman who had all her limbs amputated after routine operation

Her case has been labelled a ‘perfect storm’

When Lucinda ‘Cindy’ Mullins went into hospital to get a kidney stone removed a few weeks ago, she woke up from the operation to be told that her two arms and legs had to be amputated.

The reason for the necessary amputation was that during the initial operation, they found her kidney stone had caused an infection and become septic.

She was first taken to Fort Logan Hospital in Stanford, Kentucky, and later to the University of Kentucky hospital in Lexington, to remove the stone from her body.

Mullins was sedated for a number of days before being told that her limbs needed to be amputated.

Despite the awful news, Mullins was grateful to be alive, telling LEX18: “I just said these are the cards I’ve been dealt and these are the hands I’m going to play.

“I’m just so happy to be alive. I get to see my kids. I get to see my family. I get to have my time with my husband. Those are minor things at this point.”

The mum has already faced multiple surgeries and has a few more to go before she begins preparing for prosthetics, physical therapy, and recovery.

Donations have been pouring in for Mullins via a GoFundMe page which states: “The costs of all of this can be overwhelming. We started this fundraiser because we want to support our hero Cindy, as well as her husband DJ who has been by her side every step of the way.

“Cindy and DJ have two young children who are missing their mom and dad terribly. Sometimes life is hard and there’s no way around it. Cindy and DJ’s world has come to a complete stop, but the world around them continues to move forward.”

A later post on her GoFundMe explained that the mum was moving to the Carinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital in Lexington for a couple of weeks before returning to the University of Kentucky hospital for her final surgery, or so they hope.

The latest update was shared on January 2. It showed a picture of Mullins and her husband and read: “Cindy’s finally arrived at Cardinal Hill, thank goodness! Let’s all pray for her strength and hope that the next two weeks go smoothly.”

If you’d like to donate to the GoFundMe, click here.