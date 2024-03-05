Well if you’re reading this, chances are you already know.

Facebook and Instagram are down across the world as thousands, if not millions, have been left unable to access their accounts.

Downdetector, which monitors outages across the globe, is showing over 230,000 reports of Facebook being down.

Instagram stands at over 30,000 reports making this one of the biggest issues for Meta (which owns both of these platforms) in years.

At the time of writing, neither Facebook or Instagram have released statements to outline what the problem is with the sites or what has possibly caused the mass outage.

Along with Facebook and Instagram, it has also been reported that Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp are being buggy – although this appears to be affecting far fewer people.

Good morning. You didn’t get hacked. Facebook and Instagram are down. Discord is slow. Welcome to Twitter. Enjoy your temporary stay in Hell. — Omni ☕️ (@InfernoOmni) March 5, 2024

Users of the services have taken to X, formally known as Twitter, to share their concerns over the outage.

As one user wrote: “Anyone else’s #Facebook logged out? Can’t log back in, keeps saying session expired or unexpected error.”

Another added: “Got logged out of Facebook and Instagram not loading. First thought was, Are my accounts being hacked?! Luckily its just #facebookdown and #instagramdown.”

One more user of Facebook wrote: “Hello Facebook Anyone else’s #Facebook logged out? Can’t log back in, keeps saying session expired or unexpected error? #facebookdown #meta.”

How long with the outage last? Nobody knows.