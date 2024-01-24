Exact date heavy snow will blanket UK in major Greenland frost blast

Don’t put the de-icer back just yet…

Fresh off weeks of freezing temperatures, it seems the UK is in for yet more frosty weather.

Forecasters have predicted ‘some major snow and cold weather’ for the start of February, with it predicted to hit on either the 2nd or 3rd of the month.

James Madden from ExactaWeather told the Daily Star: “Our projections are consistently showing up the potential for another temporary snow event towards the end of the working week and into next weekend that could bring further heavy snow to the north/ Scotland, and potentially to parts of northern England, Wales and Northern Ireland/Ireland within this period.

“This is only likely to be a passing snow event for later next week and not the return of the cold and snow proper.

“However, we do expect some major snow and cold weather to start gaining significant ground to return for in and around February 2 and 3, possibly a little earlier or later depending on a small standard deviation for any timeline changes between now and then.”

He added: “A strong Greenland blocking pattern is also something that we have repeatedly and consistently insisted would happen for February and from as early as September, due to an earlier and now confirmed sudden stratospheric warming (SSW) event.”

Data from WXCharts agrees with Madden’s predictions, as they claim that the entire country will be coated in snow.