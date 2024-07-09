Search icon

09th Jul 2024

Euro 2024 semi-finals day one: All the major action and talking points

Callum Boyle

Euro 2024

A mouthwatering clash

Welcome to our dedicated live blog where we will have coverage of every match from UEFA Euro 2024.

Just click on the key point you want to read about or keep scrolling to see all updates. (Please allow a moment for the blog to load).

Euro 2024 semi-finals: All the major action and talking points

The first of our two semi-final clashes takes place in Munich as entertainers Spain take on Didier Deschamps’ tough-to-beat France sides.

Kick off is at 8pm and the game can be watched live on BBC One.

In the second semi final on Wednesday, Gareth Southgate’s England take on the Netherlands after they both advanced past Switzerland and Turkey respectively.

Kick off in Dortmund is also at 8pm and is available to watch on ITV.

euro 2024,Football,France,Spain,Sport

