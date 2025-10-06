Search icon

News

06th Oct 2025

England rugby legend Lewis Moody diagnosed with motor neurone disease

Nina McLaughlin

“This has been incredibly hard to process and a huge shock to me and my family.”

Former England rugby captain Lewis Moody has revealed that he has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND).

The 47-year-old won the Rugby World Cup in 2003, and has won multiple titles in both Europe and England with Leicester.

He revealed his diagnosis in a statement on social media: “I’m writing to share some tough news.

“I have recently been diagnosed with ALS, also known as Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

“This has been incredibly hard to process and a huge shock to me and my family.”

He continued: “I feel fit and well in myself and I’m focused on staying positive, living life and dealing with the changes I will experience as they come.

“I am being well supported by my family, friends and medical professionals and I’m truly grateful to those who, in their time, helped progress research to support others, like me, living with this disease.

“Since retiring from the sport I love, and alongside my wife Annie, I’ve been able to dedicate much of the past 12 years to fundraising for The Lewis Moody Foundation in support of those affected by brain tumours.”

In an interview with the BBC, Moody opened up about his MND diagnosis.

“There’s something about looking the future in the face and not wanting to really process that at the minute,” he said.

“It’s not that I don’t understand where it’s going. We understand that. But there is absolutely a reluctance to look the future in the face for now.”

He said he first noticed weakness in his shoulder while in the gym, and that led to the discovery of the MND diagnosis.

After physiotherapy failed to help, a series of scans showed that MND had damaged nerves in his brain and spinal cord.

“You’re given this diagnosis of MND and we’re rightly quite emotional about it, but it’s so strange because I feel like nothing’s wrong,” he added.

“I don’t feel ill. I don’t feel unwell

“My symptoms are very minor. I have a bit of muscle wasting in the hand and the shoulder.

“I’m still capable of doing anything and everything. And hopefully that will continue for as long as is possible.”

MND is a disease that can progress quickly, with the MND Association charity saying the disease kills a third of sufferers within a year, and more than half after two years.

Treatment can only slow progress of the disease.

“It’s never me that I feel sad for,” Moody said.

“It’s the sadness around having to tell my mum – as an only child – and the implications that has for her.”

Topics:

Lewis Moody,Rugby

RELATED ARTICLES

Eddie Jones: “Simple to get right” WRU cuts, Rugby Championship & Japan v Springboks Rematch

Eddie Jones

Eddie Jones: “Simple to get right” WRU cuts, Rugby Championship & Japan v Springboks Rematch

By Pat Smith

Rugby player banned for telling female referee to ‘get your baps out’

ossett rufc

Rugby player banned for telling female referee to ‘get your baps out’

By Ava Keady

Chabuddy G to Cha-Rugby-G – Red Roses’ new PR Manager to take Women’s World Cup by storm

Chabuddy G

Chabuddy G to Cha-Rugby-G – Red Roses’ new PR Manager to take Women’s World Cup by storm

By Pat Smith

MORE FROM JOE

Man accidentally paid 330 times his salary quits job and wins right to keep the money

job

Man accidentally paid 330 times his salary quits job and wins right to keep the money

By JOE

Two killed and 14 injured after mass shooting at Alabama football game

alabama

Two killed and 14 injured after mass shooting at Alabama football game

By Erin McLaughlin

Greta Thunberg reportedly ‘forced to hold flags’ and held in ‘bedbug infested cell’ while detained in Israel

Gaza

Greta Thunberg reportedly ‘forced to hold flags’ and held in ‘bedbug infested cell’ while detained in Israel

By JOE

Robbie Williams’ concert cancelled due to public safety concerns

Cancelled

Robbie Williams’ concert cancelled due to public safety concerns

By JOE

James Bond slammed as ‘racist and misogynistic’ by academics

James Bond

James Bond slammed as ‘racist and misogynistic’ by academics

By JOE

Five or more dead in Ukraine following Russian missile and drone strikes

Russia

Five or more dead in Ukraine following Russian missile and drone strikes

By Ava Keady

Man accidentally paid 330 times his salary quits job and wins right to keep the money

job

Man accidentally paid 330 times his salary quits job and wins right to keep the money

By JOE

Two killed and 14 injured after mass shooting at Alabama football game

alabama

Two killed and 14 injured after mass shooting at Alabama football game

By Erin McLaughlin

Greta Thunberg reportedly ‘forced to hold flags’ and held in ‘bedbug infested cell’ while detained in Israel

Gaza

Greta Thunberg reportedly ‘forced to hold flags’ and held in ‘bedbug infested cell’ while detained in Israel

By JOE

Robbie Williams’ concert cancelled due to public safety concerns

Cancelled

Robbie Williams’ concert cancelled due to public safety concerns

By JOE

James Bond slammed as ‘racist and misogynistic’ by academics

James Bond

James Bond slammed as ‘racist and misogynistic’ by academics

By JOE

Five or more dead in Ukraine following Russian missile and drone strikes

Russia

Five or more dead in Ukraine following Russian missile and drone strikes

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Trump says Gaza ceasefire will begin immediately if Hamas confirms deal

ceasefire

Trump says Gaza ceasefire will begin immediately if Hamas confirms deal

By JOE

EFL player, 21, hit with football ban and fine on his birthday

EFL player, 21, hit with football ban and fine on his birthday

By Ava Keady

Police to be granted fresh powers as repeat protests face new restrictions

crackdown

Police to be granted fresh powers as repeat protests face new restrictions

By JOE

Harry Kane makes history after breaking latest record

Harry Kane makes history after breaking latest record

By Harry Warner

Paul O’Grady’s grave finally has a headstone two and a half years after his death

News

Paul O’Grady’s grave finally has a headstone two and a half years after his death

By Harry Warner

Brits in disbelief as new refillable drinks ban implemented across UK

Brits in disbelief as new refillable drinks ban implemented across UK

By Harry Warner

Load more stories