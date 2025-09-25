Emma Watson speaks out on feud with JK Rowling

She says she still ‘treasures’ her memories with the author

Harry Potter actress Emma Watson has spoken out on her feud with JK Rowling.

The author publicly slammed Watson and her fellow co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, saying that she would “never forgive” the trio for their support of the transgender community.

However, in a new interview with Hollywood Authentic, Watson has revealed that she still treasures her memories of Rowling.

“I really don’t believe that by having had that experience and holding the love and support and views that I have mean that I can’t and don’t treasure Jo and the person that I had personal experiences with,” she told the outlet.

“I will never believe that one negates the other and that my experience of that person, I don’t get to keep and cherish to come back to our earlier thing,” Watson added.

“I just don’t think these things are either or. It’s my deepest wish that people who don’t agree with my opinion will love me, and I hope I can keep loving people who I don’t necessarily share the same opinion with.”

The actress also opened up to the outlet about rumours that she’d quit acting, insisting that she ‘never says she’ll quit’.

“I’ll always be an actor. I’m still open to doing it again,” she said.

“I don’t feel quite that kind of urgency of needing to do it. It’s also why I’ve had to really navigate my relationship towards art and acting cause I’m pretty sure that I was using acting as a way of escaping how painful…it wasn’t just the divorce, it was just like the continuing situation of living between two different houses and two different lives and two different sets of values.”

Watson also spoke about her driving ban during an appearance on Jay Shetty’s podcast.

“I was getting phone calls. Like, it’s on the BBC. It’s on international, worldwide news,” she said.

“I was like, ‘My shame, it is everywhere.’”

Watson had her licence revoked after being dound driving 38mph in an area with a 30mph speed limit.

As she had nine points already on her licence, she was given a six month suspension and ordered to pay a fine.

She said she “was getting so many messages from people being like, ‘Happened to me, too. I feel you. This is awful, it sucks.’”

However, she explained that her lack of driving skills is due to her having spent so much time working on film sets.

“When you work on movies—I don’t know if people know this—they literally will not insure you to drive yourself to work,” she explained.

“I’ve asked so many times. You have to be driven. It’s not a choice. Especially because they need you there down to the minute, basically, depending on what they have going on.”