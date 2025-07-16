Search icon

16th Jul 2025

Harry Potter star Emma Watson has been banned from driving

Nina McLaughlin

She has also been ordered to pay a fine

Harry Potter actress Emma Watson has been banned from driving.

Watson was caught by a speeding camera while driving her driving her £30,000 Audi on a restricted road on July 31 last year.

She was caught doing 38mph in a 30mph zone.

The 35-year-old already had nine points on her licence, but had another three points added at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court today.

She has received a six month ban as a result.

The actress has also been ordered to pay a fine of £650, alongside £120 of court costs and a surcharge of £264.

She did not attend the hearing in person, but her fine was reduced due to her guilty plea.

Topics:

Driving,emma watson

