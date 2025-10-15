Sad news

EastEnders legend Tony Caunter has died aged 88, his family have announced in a statement.

Caunter played Roy Evans in the soap. The character was a car dealer who was a love interest for Pat Butcher, played by Pam St Clement.

The statement from his family read: “It is with enormous sadness that we bring the curtain down on our wonderful and hugely loved father, Tony Caunter, who died peacefully yesterday evening, just eight days after his beloved wife of 63 years, Fran, also passed away.

“Dad was 88 years old. After a long and fulfilling life on and off screen and stage, Tony leaves a daughter and three sons, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

“He will be missed by all.”

Caunter’s family added: “We would like to thank the NHS staff at Eastbourne District General Hospital for their incredible care during his final hours, and to everyone at Eastbourne Gardens nursing home for the care and compassion they have given dad over the past two months.”

Caunter’s death comes eight days after his wife Fran passed away. The pair were married for 63 years, and are survived by their four children.

pic.twitter.com/c6QOyVLoMt — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) October 14, 2025

EastEnders also paid tribute to the late actor.

“It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Tony Caunter. Tony will forever be loved and respected by everyone at EastEnders for his warmth, kindness and humour as well as being greatly remembered by all those at home who instantly took Roy to their hearts,” they wrote.

“Roy will always be remembered for his great love of Pat, despite him famously declaring his distaste in her choice of earrings, which gave us all one of Walford’s greatest love affairs.

“Tony will never be forgotten by all those who worked alongside him for many years and everyone at EastEnders sends their love and condolences to Tony’s family and friends.”