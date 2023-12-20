Search icon

News

20th Dec 2023

Earth just received a laser-beamed cat video from 19 million miles away

Nina McLaughlin

Cat videos have made it to the final frontier

Finally, one of the greatest achievements of mankind has been achieved – we have finally sent a cat video through space.

NASA’s Psyche mission began back in October, which has the aim of reaching an asteroid called 16 Psyche.

The asteroid is believed to have an absolute wealth of materials, including $10,000,000,000,000,000,000 worth of precious metals.

NASA’s spacecraft is anticipated to reach the asteroid by 2029, when it will then go into orbit around the object.

Even though the ship isn’t set to reach its destined goal for a good few years, the Psyche mission has already achieved something no man has done before.

A clip of ginger cat Taters has been laser-beamed from the spacecraft’s current location of 19 million miles away.

The short video shows the cat playing on a sofa with, rather ironically, a laser pointer.

Taters, who is owned by one of the employees of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), was filmed back on Earth prior to the mission’s launch.

Within just 101 seconds of the clip being sent, the JPL team received the signal at the Hale Telescope at Mount Palomar. To put this into perspective, the video of Taters got here more quickly than many of us receive information from our own broadband providers.

Pam Melroy, who works as NASA’s Deputy Administrator, said: “This accomplishment underscores our commitment to advancing optical communications as a key element to meeting our future data transmission needs.

“Increasing our bandwidth is essential to achieving our future exploration and science goals, and we look forward to the continued advancement of this technology and the transformation of how we communicate during future interplanetary missions.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Heartbreaking story of how Tim Curry was left wheelchair-bound after life-changing event

Heartbreaking story of how Tim Curry was left wheelchair-bound after life-changing event

By JOE

Truth behind ‘Eminem 2024 UK tour’ rumours circulating the internet

Truth behind ‘Eminem 2024 UK tour’ rumours circulating the internet

By Joseph Loftus

Hairy Bikers’ Dave Myers has fans in tears with health update after cancer diagnosis

Cancer

Hairy Bikers’ Dave Myers has fans in tears with health update after cancer diagnosis

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

McDonald’s flipped iconic golden arches to make a powerful statement

International Women's Day

McDonald’s flipped iconic golden arches to make a powerful statement

By Charlie Herbert

Joaquin Phoenix says he won’t force his child to be vegan

Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix says he won’t force his child to be vegan

By Charlie Herbert

United Airlines to refund every passenger that was on board United Express flight 3411

World News

United Airlines to refund every passenger that was on board United Express flight 3411

By Conor Heneghan

Horrific moment homeless woman thrown on to tracks by man who argued with her

Crime

Horrific moment homeless woman thrown on to tracks by man who argued with her

By Steve Hopkins

Belly Mujinga: Family of transport worker who died of covid fight for answers two years on

Belly Mujinga

Belly Mujinga: Family of transport worker who died of covid fight for answers two years on

By Ava Evans

Storm Irene is heading towards the UK and it looks like a beast

storm irene

Storm Irene is heading towards the UK and it looks like a beast

By Tony Cuddihy

People ‘speechless’ after woman shares 13-year-old’s Christmas list for this year

People ‘speechless’ after woman shares 13-year-old’s Christmas list for this year

By Joseph Loftus

Joey Barton says he’d score 100 out of 100 penalties against Mary Earps

Sport

Joey Barton says he’d score 100 out of 100 penalties against Mary Earps

By Nina McLaughlin

Darts player banned from using X-rated nickname at PDC World Championships

Darts

Darts player banned from using X-rated nickname at PDC World Championships

By Callum Boyle

Beyonce crowd scanned for potential paedophiles at UK gig

Beyonce crowd scanned for potential paedophiles at UK gig

By Nina McLaughlin

‘I’m fat and refused to give a toddler the extra seat I’d booked on a flight’

Air Travel

‘I’m fat and refused to give a toddler the extra seat I’d booked on a flight’

By Charlie Herbert

Harry Potter fans urged to start watching Philosopher’s Stone at exactly 22:33 on Xmas Eve

Harry Potter fans urged to start watching Philosopher’s Stone at exactly 22:33 on Xmas Eve

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Watch this guy tackle epic handstand walk assault course (Video)

CrossFit

Watch this guy tackle epic handstand walk assault course (Video)

By Ben Kenyon

UK company gives its employees time off to watch Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones

UK company gives its employees time off to watch Game of Thrones

By Kevin Beirne

Jose Mourinho is not happy with Liverpool players over their treatment of Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers

Jose Mourinho is not happy with Liverpool players over their treatment of Brendan Rodgers

By Conan Doherty

COMMENT: Who will speak for the working class?

owen jones

COMMENT: Who will speak for the working class?

By @hrtbps

Girl in hospital after savage dog attack at house in Nuneaton

Dog

Girl in hospital after savage dog attack at house in Nuneaton

By Charlie Herbert

Eddie Howe insists that Newcastle trip to Saudi Arabia is for footballing reasons

Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe insists that Newcastle trip to Saudi Arabia is for footballing reasons

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories