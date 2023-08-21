Search icon

21st Aug 2023

Drivers risk £5,000 fine for driving too slow thanks to unusual UK law

Joseph Loftus

We’re always warned against speeding, but did you know you can go to slow

UK drivers can find themselves being fined for unnecessarily slow driving.

The Crown Prosecution Service says that unnecessarily slow driving or braking by motorists can fall under a careless driving offence which could result in a £5,000 fine and nin penalty points on your license.

In more extreme cases of slow driving, you can even find yourself being called into court, where the courts will determine your punishment.

Our arch-nemesis’ who hog the middle lane can also see themselves fined, and also those who smoke while driving.

This being said, it’s worth knowing that you do have to be seriously below the speed limit to be in breach of the law.

The Windscreen Company explain: “Whether you’ve only just recently passed your driving test, or you can’t even remember the decade you passed in, there are lots of rules for the roads that everyone knows on an instinctive basis.

“There are plenty of older, lesser-known UK driving laws that you might not know. Sticking to the speed limit works both ways, not only should you not be going above this speed, you also shouldn’t be driving too cautiously either. 

“It’s fine to stay below the speed limit – especially when roads are wet – but drive too slowly and you could be pulled over.”

Police could choose to offer drivers the chance to join an improvement course instead of penalty points, but that’s entirely at the police’s discretion.

