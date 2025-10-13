Search icon

News

13th Oct 2025

Donald Trump says he’d like to visit Gaza as first hostages released

Nina McLaughlin

Donald Trump has arrived in Israel as the IDF confirms that the first seven Israeli hostages have been released.

“I know it so well without visiting.”

Donald Trump has arrived in Israel as the IDF confirms that the first seven Israeli hostages have been released.

A total of 20 hostages who were taken from Israel during the attacks on October 7, 2023, are due to be released today.

The bodies of 26 dead hostages, and two more whose fate is unknown, are also expected to be released today.

The Red Cross is currently in Gaza collecting the remaining 13 hostages who are known to be alive.

250 Palestinian prisoners and 1,700 detainees are being exchanged by Israel in return for the hostages.

US President Donald Trump has arrived in Israel and is due to speak in parliament there, before heading to Egypt for a summit with world leaders.

After landing in Tel Aviv, the President told press that he would like to visit Gaza.

“I know it so well without visiting,” he said. “I’d like to do it, I’d like to put my feet on it at least.”

“But I think it’s going to be a great miracle over the coming decades. If you go too fast, it’s not going to be good. You have to go at the right speed, you can’t go too fast.”

It comes after Trump declared the “war is over”, telling the BBC that “everybody is happy, and I think it’s going to stay that way”.

“I’m good at solving wars. I’m good at making peace,” he added.

The war began after the Hamas-led October 7 attacks on Israel, which saw 1,200 people killed and 251 taken hostage.

Israel has since killed 67,000 Palestinians, including 18,000 children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

The Inbetweeners reportedly set to return with ‘original cast keen to reprise roles’

Joe Thomas

The Inbetweeners reportedly set to return with ‘original cast keen to reprise roles’

By Nina McLaughlin

Subway ups breakfast game with roll out of full English on a jacket potato

Subway ups breakfast game with roll out of full English on a jacket potato

By JOE

Royal Marine sniper thwarts £35m drug haul with single bullet from a helicopter

Drugs

Royal Marine sniper thwarts £35m drug haul with single bullet from a helicopter

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Four killed and 20 injured after mass shooting in packed US restaurant

America

Four killed and 20 injured after mass shooting in packed US restaurant

By Harry Warner

Harvard professor says interstellar object hurtling towards Earth could be alien ‘Trojan Horse’

Alien

Harvard professor says interstellar object hurtling towards Earth could be alien ‘Trojan Horse’

By Ava Keady

Man ‘urinates’ on sacred Vatican altar in front of hundreds of horrified onlookers

News

Man ‘urinates’ on sacred Vatican altar in front of hundreds of horrified onlookers

By Harry Warner

Israel confirms exact date when all hostages will be released

Gaza

Israel confirms exact date when all hostages will be released

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump gets Covid-19 booster and flu jab despite health secretary vaccine scepticism

America

Donald Trump gets Covid-19 booster and flu jab despite health secretary vaccine scepticism

By Harry Warner

UK travellers told to ‘expect long queues’ as major new EU border rules come into force today

EU

UK travellers told to ‘expect long queues’ as major new EU border rules come into force today

By Harry Warner

Four killed and 20 injured after mass shooting in packed US restaurant

America

Four killed and 20 injured after mass shooting in packed US restaurant

By Harry Warner

Harvard professor says interstellar object hurtling towards Earth could be alien ‘Trojan Horse’

Alien

Harvard professor says interstellar object hurtling towards Earth could be alien ‘Trojan Horse’

By Ava Keady

Man ‘urinates’ on sacred Vatican altar in front of hundreds of horrified onlookers

News

Man ‘urinates’ on sacred Vatican altar in front of hundreds of horrified onlookers

By Harry Warner

Israel confirms exact date when all hostages will be released

Gaza

Israel confirms exact date when all hostages will be released

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump gets Covid-19 booster and flu jab despite health secretary vaccine scepticism

America

Donald Trump gets Covid-19 booster and flu jab despite health secretary vaccine scepticism

By Harry Warner

UK travellers told to ‘expect long queues’ as major new EU border rules come into force today

EU

UK travellers told to ‘expect long queues’ as major new EU border rules come into force today

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Tributes from across Hollywood pour in after Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton dies aged 79

Diane Keaton

Tributes from across Hollywood pour in after Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton dies aged 79

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump has the ‘cardiac age of a 65-year-old’ and is in ‘exceptional health, doctor says

America

Donald Trump has the ‘cardiac age of a 65-year-old’ and is in ‘exceptional health, doctor says

By Harry Warner

Two men arrested after paedophile Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins dies in prison attack

News

Two men arrested after paedophile Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins dies in prison attack

By Harry Warner

Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton dies aged 79

Diane Keaton

Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton dies aged 79

By Harry Warner

Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins stabbed to death in prison

sensitive

Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins stabbed to death in prison

By JOE

Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado dedicates award to President Trump

Nobel Committee

Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado dedicates award to President Trump

By JOE

Load more stories