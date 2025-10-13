Donald Trump says he’d like to visit Gaza as first hostages released

“I know it so well without visiting.”

Donald Trump has arrived in Israel as the IDF confirms that the first seven Israeli hostages have been released.

A total of 20 hostages who were taken from Israel during the attacks on October 7, 2023, are due to be released today.

The bodies of 26 dead hostages, and two more whose fate is unknown, are also expected to be released today.

The Red Cross is currently in Gaza collecting the remaining 13 hostages who are known to be alive.

250 Palestinian prisoners and 1,700 detainees are being exchanged by Israel in return for the hostages.

US President Donald Trump has arrived in Israel and is due to speak in parliament there, before heading to Egypt for a summit with world leaders.

After landing in Tel Aviv, the President told press that he would like to visit Gaza.

“I know it so well without visiting,” he said. “I’d like to do it, I’d like to put my feet on it at least.”

“But I think it’s going to be a great miracle over the coming decades. If you go too fast, it’s not going to be good. You have to go at the right speed, you can’t go too fast.”

It comes after Trump declared the “war is over”, telling the BBC that “everybody is happy, and I think it’s going to stay that way”.

“I’m good at solving wars. I’m good at making peace,” he added.

The war began after the Hamas-led October 7 attacks on Israel, which saw 1,200 people killed and 251 taken hostage.

Israel has since killed 67,000 Palestinians, including 18,000 children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.