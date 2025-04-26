Search icon

26th Apr 2025

Donald Trump ‘deports two-year-old toddler’ with ‘no meaningful process’

Dan Seddon

The girl is now in Honduras with her mother and sister

A Louisiana-born toddler has been controversially deported by US president Donald Trump.

Following the recent Kilmar Ábrego García drama, which saw Trump stubbornly refuse to reunite the El Salvadoran father with his relatives in Maryland despite a Supreme Court order, it’s now being reported that he’s not allowed an unnamed two-year-old proper process before sending her to Honduras.

The family is currently taking legal action and an early report submitted by the judge confirmed that a court hearing will get underway on Friday, May 16 – “in the interest of dispelling our strong suspicion that the Government just deported a US citizen with no meaningful process.”

Agents detained the girl’s Honduran-native mother and sister earlier this week during a standard check-in at the New Orleans office of Immigration and Customers Enforcement.

Appointed by Trump, district judge Terry Doughty will investigate claims the toddler’s mother then requested she take her back to Honduras alongside the eldest daughter. If this is found to be true, the president’s administration says this decision to deport all three was correct.

Her request is said to have taken the form of a handwritten note in Spanish, which the legal teams are trying to verify.

Doughty said: “The Government contends that this is all okay because the mother wishes that the child be deported with her. But the court doesn’t know that.”

According to Politico, the toddler’s desperate father has been denied more than a one-minute phonecall with the mum as he attempts to return his loved ones to New Orleans.

Meanwhile, Trump was one of the many high-ranking attendees at the funeral of Pope Francis today (April 26), who passed away on Easter Sunday aged 88, bringing an end to his 12-year reign as the Bishop of Rome.

Topics:

deportation,Donald Trump,us news

