Donald Sutherland has died aged 88

Awful news.

Legendary actor, Donald Sutherland, has died at the age of 88.

Best known for his roles in The Hunger Games, Pride & Prejudice, and M*A*S*H, the actor died after a long illness.

With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more… pic.twitter.com/3EdJB03KKT — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) June 20, 2024

Sutherland is survived by his wife Francine Racette, sons Roeg, Rossif, Angus, and Kiefer and daughter Rachel. The star had four grandchildren.

A private celebration of life will be held by the family