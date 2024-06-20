Search icon

20th Jun 2024

Donald Sutherland has died aged 88

Joseph Loftus

Awful news.

Legendary actor, Donald Sutherland, has died at the age of 88.

Best known for his roles in The Hunger Games, Pride & Prejudice, and M*A*S*H, the actor died after a long illness.

His son, Kiefer Sutherland, confirmed the news of his father’s passing, writing: “With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away.

“I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film.

“Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly.

“He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”

Sutherland is survived by his wife Francine Racette, sons Roeg, Rossif, Angus, and Kiefer and daughter Rachel. The star had four grandchildren.

A private celebration of life will be held by the family

