Donald Sutherland has died aged 88

Awful news.
Legendary actor, Donald Sutherland, has died at the age of 88.
Best known for his roles in The Hunger Games, Pride & Prejudice, and M*A*S*H, the actor died after a long illness.
His son, Kiefer Sutherland, confirmed the news of his father’s passing, writing: “With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away.
“I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film.
“Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly.
“He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”
Sutherland is survived by his wife Francine Racette, sons Roeg, Rossif, Angus, and Kiefer and daughter Rachel. The star had four grandchildren.
A private celebration of life will be held by the family