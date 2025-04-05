Search icon

05th Apr 2025

Domino’s release ‘crazy’ garlic and herb Easter egg in time for Easter

Sean Crosbie

Some fans were convinced it was an April Fool’s Day joke.

Dominos have released a “crazy” garlic and herb Easter egg and fans have been split down the middle.

In a post on social media, the pizza chain announced the egg.

The post said: “Available now. The Garlic & Herb Easter Egg.

“This one is for the superfans.”

They then added a link to a website which allows fans a chance to win the egg.

Eoin Corrigan, Domino’s Ambassador for Eggs-troadinary Flavours, said: “Easter is the perfect time to treat yourself, and we wanted to bring a fun, flavour-packed twist to the traditional chocolate egg. This Easter Egg is for the Garlic & Herb Dip fans who want to mix things up this year! 

“Why hunt for chocolate when you can crack open the ultimate Easter treat?” 

Those looking to get their hands on the anything but ordinary treat will also be able to do so in time for Easter, by heading to Dominoseasteregg.com between Friday 4th April and Monday 14th April, but you’ll have to be quick as they won’t be around for long! 

Fans have been left utterly perplexed by the annoucement.

One person commented on X: “It’s not April 1st any more guys.”

Another said: “Did someone there hit their head on something?”

Someone else on Instagram commented: “This can’t be real.”

However, some people are onboard with the bizarre product.

One person commented: “Well I guess I’m a fan of Easter Eggs now.”

Another simply said: “I need it!”

Meanwhile, someone else wrote: “This looks disgusting Yes of course I entered why wouldn’t I.”

The Easter egg is not the first Garlic and Herb-based product that Dominos have launched.

Back in December, they released a Garlic and Herb stuffing ahead of Christmas.

Similar to the Easter egg, fans would have to enter a competition for a chance to win one of the coveted 50 bags of stuffing.

