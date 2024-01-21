Search icon

News

21st Jan 2024

Dog walkers and pet killed after being hit by BMW

Joseph Loftus

Breaking

A man and a woman in their sixties have died as well as a their dog after a collision involving a BMW.

The incident, which took place in Kent, involved a BMW X5 and occurred yesterday afternoon (Saturday 20 January).

The driver of a black X5 was involved in the collision with the pedestrians at about 1.40pm, according to police.

Officers attended the scene along with South East Coast Ambulance Service who pronounced the man, woman, and their dog all dead.

Police are currently urging anyone who witnessed the horrific accident to call Kent Police’s serious collision investigation unit.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Walkers crisps confirm they’ve axed one flavour for good

Walkers crisps confirm they’ve axed one flavour for good

By Joseph Loftus

Bradley Walsh mortified after The Chase’s Fanny Chmelar surprises him in bed

Bradley Walsh mortified after The Chase’s Fanny Chmelar surprises him in bed

By Joseph Loftus

Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison breaks silence with heartbreaking tribute after son Adam’s death

Adam Harrison

Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison breaks silence with heartbreaking tribute after son Adam’s death

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Sarah Everard’s mum’s heartbreaking statement in full

Sarah Everard’s mum’s heartbreaking statement in full

By Kieran Galpin

Man who took uncle’s corpse to post office for pension ‘didn’t know he was dead’

corpse

Man who took uncle’s corpse to post office for pension ‘didn’t know he was dead’

By Kieran Galpin

Police ‘in contact’ with Cabinet Office over No 10 lockdown party ‘100 people’ invited to

Boris Johnson

Police ‘in contact’ with Cabinet Office over No 10 lockdown party ‘100 people’ invited to

By Charlie Herbert

Tributes paid as Sex and the City star Willie Garson dies aged 57

Death

Tributes paid as Sex and the City star Willie Garson dies aged 57

By Danny Jones

Donald Trump fires election security official who said election result was valid

Chris Krebs

Donald Trump fires election security official who said election result was valid

By Wayne Farry

Budget rail service will offer £15 tickets from London to Edinburgh

enviroment

Budget rail service will offer £15 tickets from London to Edinburgh

By Kieran Galpin

Electric cars’ value goes down by half after three years on the road

electric cars

Electric cars’ value goes down by half after three years on the road

By Callum Boyle

Luke Littler reveals what Nathan Aspinall told him after his stunning nine-darter

Darts

Luke Littler reveals what Nathan Aspinall told him after his stunning nine-darter

By Callum Boyle

Twitch streamer shocked after catching older man filming her on beach

Streaming

Twitch streamer shocked after catching older man filming her on beach

By Callum Boyle

AFCON coach sacked mid-tournament for controversial comments about rival nation

Africa Cup of Nations

AFCON coach sacked mid-tournament for controversial comments about rival nation

By Callum Boyle

Dad accidentally orders 20ft dinosaur for son

dinosaur

Dad accidentally orders 20ft dinosaur for son

By Callum Boyle

Doctor Who star dropped from show

Doctor Who

Doctor Who star dropped from show

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Coronation Street favourite hoping to return to the show, despite being killed off

Coronation Street

Coronation Street favourite hoping to return to the show, despite being killed off

By Orlaith Condon

Kate Middleton taken to hospital after going into labour

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton taken to hospital after going into labour

By Kyle Picknell

WATCH: Eric Dier equaliser provokes touchline scrap during north London derby

Arsenal

WATCH: Eric Dier equaliser provokes touchline scrap during north London derby

By Reuben Pinder

Raphael Varane leaves pitch in tears after suffering injury against Chelsea

Chelsea

Raphael Varane leaves pitch in tears after suffering injury against Chelsea

By Callum Boyle

Zlatan Ibrahimovic as future Manchester United manager could actually be a thing

Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic as future Manchester United manager could actually be a thing

By SportsJOE

WATCH: Estonian team score 15 seconds into the game without even touching the ball

Football

WATCH: Estonian team score 15 seconds into the game without even touching the ball

By Darragh Berry

Load more stories