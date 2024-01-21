Dog walkers and pet killed after being hit by BMW

Breaking

A man and a woman in their sixties have died as well as a their dog after a collision involving a BMW.

The incident, which took place in Kent, involved a BMW X5 and occurred yesterday afternoon (Saturday 20 January).

The driver of a black X5 was involved in the collision with the pedestrians at about 1.40pm, according to police.

Officers attended the scene along with South East Coast Ambulance Service who pronounced the man, woman, and their dog all dead.

Police are currently urging anyone who witnessed the horrific accident to call Kent Police’s serious collision investigation unit.