Search icon

News

12th Sep 2025

Doctor admits to having sex with nurse halfway through operation

Sammi Minion

The doctor was absent for a period of eight minutes

A doctor left a patient under anaesthetic on an operating table so they could go and have sex with a nurse in another room, according to a medical tribunal that was first reported on by the BBC.

The doctor involved, who has been named as 44-year-old Suhail Anjum, was caught in a “compromising position” alongside an unnamed colleague.

The incident took place at Tameside Hospital in Greater Manchester during September 2023.

Dr Anjum is in the process of appealing to work in the UK again and these allegations came to light as part of a tribunal with the General Medical Council (GMC).

The doctor has not disputed the claim and is reported to have described his past actions as “shameful.”

While operating theatres are usually confined environments, the doctor is said to have requested a “comfort break”, leaving a nursing colleague with the sole responsibility of monitoring his patient while halfway through an operation.

Dr Anjum then met up with another colleague, referred to in the tribunal as ‘Nurse C’, in a separate operating theatre where they had sex.

He was absent for a period of around eight minutes but did return to complete the operation.

The nurse who walked in on the pair was described in the tribunal as “shocked and quickly walked through the theatre to the exit doors.”

She later reported the incident to her line manager.

Andrew Molloy, who was representing the GMC at the tribunal, said: “It is right to say that no harm came to the patient when Dr Anjum was absent from the theatre and the procedure went on without further incident.”

When giving evidence, Dr Anjum is said to have made no attempt to shift blame for his actions, which he describes as a “one-off error of judgment”.

The doctor added: “It was quite shameful, to say the least. I only have myself to blame.”

“I offer my sincere apologies to everyone involved and I want the opportunity to put this right.”

Topics:

doctor,Healthcare,News,NHS,UK

RELATED ARTICLES

Everything we know about Charlie Kirk suspected killer Tyler Robinson

America

Everything we know about Charlie Kirk suspected killer Tyler Robinson

By Harry Warner

One in four teenagers say they would enlist if the UK went to war

Army

One in four teenagers say they would enlist if the UK went to war

By Sammi Minion

BBC weather presenter Jay Wynne dies aged 56

News

BBC weather presenter Jay Wynne dies aged 56

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Vaping raises risk of a stroke by a third as urgent warning issued

e cigarette

Vaping raises risk of a stroke by a third as urgent warning issued

By Ava Keady

Ireland and four other countries threaten to withdraw from Eurovision if Israel takes part

Eurovision

Ireland and four other countries threaten to withdraw from Eurovision if Israel takes part

By Harry Warner

UK government planning to put migrants into university student accommodation

accommodation

UK government planning to put migrants into university student accommodation

By Ava Keady

Dad paints St George’s flag on house after having flag torn down

flag

Dad paints St George’s flag on house after having flag torn down

By JOE

FBI confirm bullets used to kill Charlie Kirk carried engravings

America

FBI confirm bullets used to kill Charlie Kirk carried engravings

By Harry Warner

First mugshot of Charlie Kirk suspected killer released

America

First mugshot of Charlie Kirk suspected killer released

By Harry Warner

Vaping raises risk of a stroke by a third as urgent warning issued

e cigarette

Vaping raises risk of a stroke by a third as urgent warning issued

By Ava Keady

Ireland and four other countries threaten to withdraw from Eurovision if Israel takes part

Eurovision

Ireland and four other countries threaten to withdraw from Eurovision if Israel takes part

By Harry Warner

UK government planning to put migrants into university student accommodation

accommodation

UK government planning to put migrants into university student accommodation

By Ava Keady

Sir David Jason to reprise Open All Hours role

David Jason

Sir David Jason to reprise Open All Hours role

By JOE

Gorillaz ticket prices revealed for their UK and Ireland tour dates

Affiliate

Gorillaz ticket prices revealed for their UK and Ireland tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Garth Brooks ticket prices revealed for his BST Hyde Park show

Affiliate

Garth Brooks ticket prices revealed for his BST Hyde Park show

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Dad paints St George’s flag on house after having flag torn down

flag

Dad paints St George’s flag on house after having flag torn down

By JOE

FBI confirm bullets used to kill Charlie Kirk carried engravings

America

FBI confirm bullets used to kill Charlie Kirk carried engravings

By Harry Warner

First mugshot of Charlie Kirk suspected killer released

America

First mugshot of Charlie Kirk suspected killer released

By Harry Warner

Everything we know so far about Amazon Prime Day in October

Affiliate

Everything we know so far about Amazon Prime Day in October

By Jonny Yates

One million FPL players all make the same transfer for GW4 as brand new record set

Fantasy Premier League

One million FPL players all make the same transfer for GW4 as brand new record set

By Sammi Minion

UEFA make major rule change just a week before Champions League returns

Champions League

UEFA make major rule change just a week before Champions League returns

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories