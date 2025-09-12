Doctor admits to having sex with nurse halfway through operation

The doctor was absent for a period of eight minutes

A doctor left a patient under anaesthetic on an operating table so they could go and have sex with a nurse in another room, according to a medical tribunal that was first reported on by the BBC.

The doctor involved, who has been named as 44-year-old Suhail Anjum, was caught in a “compromising position” alongside an unnamed colleague.

The incident took place at Tameside Hospital in Greater Manchester during September 2023.

Dr Anjum is in the process of appealing to work in the UK again and these allegations came to light as part of a tribunal with the General Medical Council (GMC).

The doctor has not disputed the claim and is reported to have described his past actions as “shameful.”

While operating theatres are usually confined environments, the doctor is said to have requested a “comfort break”, leaving a nursing colleague with the sole responsibility of monitoring his patient while halfway through an operation.

Dr Anjum then met up with another colleague, referred to in the tribunal as ‘Nurse C’, in a separate operating theatre where they had sex.

He was absent for a period of around eight minutes but did return to complete the operation.

The nurse who walked in on the pair was described in the tribunal as “shocked and quickly walked through the theatre to the exit doors.”

She later reported the incident to her line manager.

Andrew Molloy, who was representing the GMC at the tribunal, said: “It is right to say that no harm came to the patient when Dr Anjum was absent from the theatre and the procedure went on without further incident.”

When giving evidence, Dr Anjum is said to have made no attempt to shift blame for his actions, which he describes as a “one-off error of judgment”.

The doctor added: “It was quite shameful, to say the least. I only have myself to blame.”

“I offer my sincere apologies to everyone involved and I want the opportunity to put this right.”