‘Do not travel’ alert issued as train derails between England and Scotland

People have been urged not to travel on the route.

Rail services have been cancelled and delayed after a train travelling on a major route between England and Scotland derailed.

The freight train derailed on the West Coast Main Line between Carlisle and Oxenholme Lake District last night, according to National Rail.

Some lines are blocked and there is a ‘very’ limited train service running along the line that still remains open, reports Sky News.

Avanti West Coast and TransPennine Express released the alert, telling passengers not to use their services for journeys between Preston and Scotland today (Thursday May 30).

If you have a ticket for travel today, the operators have said that passengers can use the same ticket tomorrow.

This includes on LNER services between Edinburgh and London Kings Cross, CrossCountry trains between Edinburgh and Birmingham New Street, TransPennine Express via “any reasonable route”, and ScotRail between Glasgow and Edinburgh, Avanti West Coast said.

Avanti West Coast took to X to write: “Do Not Travel north of Preston. Services between between Oxenholme Lake District and Penrith have been cancelled due to a freight train derailment blocking the line.

“Please do not attempt to travel with us between Preston and Scotland today.”

At the time of writing, it is unclear just when this disruption will end.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported following the derailment.

