10th Jan 2024

Designated Survivor actor Adan Canto dead at 42

Joseph Loftus

Hollywood is mourning his loss

Adan Canto, the actor best known for his roles on Fox’s The Cleaning Lady and ABC’s Designated Survivor, has died at the age of 42.

Confirming his death, a representative wrote: “Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever. He will be greatly missed by so many.”

Canto’s wife, Stephanie Ann Canto, wrote on Instagram: “‘Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal; but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.’ Mathew 6:19-21.

“Forever my treasure Adan, see you soon.”

FOX also paid tribute following his death writing: “We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto.

“A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honoured to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment families since his U.S. debut in The Following more than a decade ago.”

They continued, writing: “This is an unfathomable loss, and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children and loved ones. We will miss Adan dearly.”

While best known for his television roles, the actor also appeared on the big screen in X-Men: Days of Future Past and Halle Berry’s directorial debut, Bruised back in 2020.

Halle Berry paid tribute to the star, writing: “I don’t have the words just yet…. but my dear sweet friend Adan just gained his wings. Forever, forever in my heart.”

Canto, who was born in Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila, Mexico, back in 1981, left home at 16 to pursue a music career before eventually making the switch to acting.

He died on January 8th after a battle with appendiceal cancer.

He is survived by his wife and their two children Roman Alder, 3, and Eve Josephine, 18 months.

