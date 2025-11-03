Search icon

03rd Nov 2025

David Harbour says he ‘fell in love’ with Stranger Things co-star on set

JOE

The Stranger Things star’s comments have recently resurfaced

David Harbour’s comments about one of his Stranger Things co-stars have resurfaced in the wake of recent stories surrounding the actor.

Harbour, who plays Chief of Police Jim Hopper in the beloved Netflix show, has hit headlines following the release of Lily Allen’s new album, West End Girl, which she said is partly based on her failed marriage to Harbour.

The album’s release has refuelled cheating allegations, with fans pointing to songs such as ‘Pussy Palace’, ‘Tennis’ and ‘Madeleine’ as potentially being about the actor.

Additionally, recent reports claim that Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment claim against her Stranger Things co-star David Harbour.

The final season of the beloved Netflix show is due to premiere later this year, but reports claim that two of its biggest stars clashed while on set.

The Mail on Sunday reports that Harbour faced an investigation after Brown filed a claim against him.

“Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season,” a source told the outlet.

“There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.”

There were no claims of sexual impropriety in the allegations.

A source at Netflix claimed that, despite recent news reports surrounding the cast, nothing will outshine the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

“It will be a theatrical event,” they said. “Nothing is going to overshadow this, not even the leading man’s private life.”

“Netflix will never comment on an internal investigation, but the fact they’ve not denied it speaks volumes,” the source added.

“Stranger Things helped put Netflix on the map. Millions of fans around the world have been anticipating the finale. No one wants anything to take attention away from that.”

One of Harbour’s old interviews with Esquire Spain has resurfaced following the news, where he said he ‘fell in love’ with his co-star Winona Ryder.

“I think that people who have done that at a level where I believe them and fall in love with them in a fake reality, I just have such awe,” he said.

“I will say that I adore what she does, admire what she does. She’s such a deeply emotional human being that I could never be.”

The Sun reports that Ryder, 54, has been there for Harbour.

“She has his back, and she’ll be at his side next month when they start promoting the final episodes of their show. She is not a judgemental person,” a source told the outlet.

“Just like she came to Johnny Depp’s defence during his scandal, she’ll be there for David because it’s clear to her that he’s getting a raw deal in all of this.”

The source added: “Winona is the last person in the world who would want to see David get cancelled.”

David Harbour,Stranger Things

