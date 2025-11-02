Mille Bobby Brown allegedly ‘filed harassment claim against David Harbour’

The Stranger Things actress reportedly filed a claim against her co-star

Millie Bobby Brown reportedly filed a harassment claim against her Stranger Things co-star David Harbour, according to the Mail on Sunday.

The final season of the beloved Netflix show is due to premiere later this year, but reports claim that two of its biggest stars clashed while on set.

The Mail on Sunday reports that Harbour faced an investigation after Brown filed a claim against him.

“Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season,” a source told the outlet.

“There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.”

There were no claims of sexual impropriety in the allegations.

A source at Netflix claimed that, despite recent news reports surrounding the cast, nothing will outshine the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

“It will be a theatrical event,” they said. “Nothing is going to overshadow this, not even the leading man’s private life.”

“Netflix will never comment on an internal investigation, but the fact they’ve not denied it speaks volumes,” the source added.

“Stranger Things helped put Netflix on the map. Millions of fans around the world have been anticipating the finale. No one wants anything to take attention away from that.”

The news comes after Lily Allen released her new album, West End Girl, which she said is partly based on her failed marriage to Harbour.

The album’s release has refuelled cheating allegations, with fans pointing to songs such as ‘Pussy Palace’, ‘Tennis’ and ‘Madeleine’ as potentially being about the actor.