16th Dec 2023

David Beckham kisses daughter again after internet backlash

JOE

Cue the faux outrage

David Beckham has once again risked the ire of certain internet users after posting a picture of himself kissing his daughter to social media.

The former United star took his daughter on a Christmas trip to New York this week, enjoying an ice skate and trip up the Rockefeller centre for the views over Central Park.

They also went to iconic sandwich shop Katz’s Deli for one of their now-viral pastrami sandwiches.

He captioned the post: “Fun few days in NYC #HarperSeven”

Back in 2017, David was forced to defend his decision to be affectionate towards his children saying that he and Victoria are “always very affectionate” towards their four children.

Speaking at the time, Beckham said: “I kiss all my kids on the lips. Brooklyn maybe not… Brooklyn [was then] 18, so he might find that a little strange, but I’m very affectionate with the kids.

“It’s how I was brought up – and Victoria – and it’s how we are with our children.”

Thankfully, most of the comments on his recent posts seem to have been positive, with one user saying ‘A man who values his family is a man worth admiring’ and another saying ‘what a beautiful relationship you have with your daughter.’

