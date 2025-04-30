Search icon

30th Apr 2025

Danny Beard branded ‘sick’ after admitting what he’s kept in his freezer for eight years

Dan Seddon

The Celebrity Big Brother finalist left viewers appalled this week

Losing a beloved pet is heart-crushingly painful, as we all know, but keeping their frozen body in your house for nearly a decade isn’t the way to go.

In an episode of Celebrity Big Brother that went out on ITV1 last week, housemates Danny Beard and Donna Preston got chatting in the garden about their furry friends back at home.

Beard, who was the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK champion in 2022, revealed to the Good Omens actress (and cat owner) that his dead parrot has been in his freezer since 2017.

“I’ve had her there for eight years,” he said. “I’ve had her in the freezer for longer than I had her as a pet. I only had her for four years but she’s been in the freezer for eight.”

Preston then asked her co-star how often he checks on this bird-sicle. “I checked her before I left for Big Brother. Or whenever I’m moving house or something,” replied Beard.

The reaction on social media was pretty harsh, as one X user wrote: “Danny Beard is even weirder than I expected. Sick f**k keeping his parrot in the freezer.”

“Ewwwwww Danny didn’t need to confess that. Imagine he’s going to the freezer to get ice-cream and there’s just a dead bird there,” a second added.

Meanwhile, Beard finished as this year’s Celebrity Big Brother runner-up on Friday evening (April 25) – beaten by Coronation Street‘s Jack P. Shepherd.

“I can’t believe it, I am blown away. I didn’t expect it,” Shepherd told presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best after leaving the house. “When JoJo [Siwa] went my head fell off – I had her nailed down as the winner.”

The self-confessed Big Brother obsessive later admitted that he was “skipping into the Diary Room” even when he was in trouble.

“I loved it. I loved the whole thing.”

Celebrity Big Brother,Reality TV,RuPaul's Drag Race UK

