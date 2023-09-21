Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to escaping Wandsworth prison

He had been arrested in Chiswick earlier this month

Former soldier Daniel Khalife has denied escaping from Wandsworth prison earlier this month.

The 21-year-old appeared in court by video link from HMP Belmarsh wearing a bright blue and yellow sweatshirt, the BBC reports.

He had been arrested in Chiswick, London, on September 9 by Metropolitan Police following a manhunt for the terror suspect.

The 21-year-old was being held at HMP Wandsworth on accusations of leaving fake bombs at a military base while serving as a soldier.

He denies the charges.

A major manhunt was launched on September 6 when he managed to escape the prison by hiding under a food delivery van.

The Metropolitan received reports of sightings of Khalife in the Chiswick area, four and a half miles from Wandsworth prison.

Police offered a reward of £20,000 for information that led directly to Daniel Khalife’s arrest, and were going door-to-door to try and find the missing 21-year-old, as well as poring over CCTV footage and utilising a police helicopter in the area.